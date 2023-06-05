BY David Wright3 minute read

In the early days of my company, Pattern—an e-commerce accelerator providing e-commerce marketing, sales, and logistics technology and solutions—I would meet with brands whose leaders would say that their e-commerce teams, usually two to five people at most, were underperforming. At first, I believed them. But it didn’t take long to learn that there was more to the story. As I met their teams, I discovered they were typically comprised of incredibly smart and capable people. They were, however, vastly under-resourced. When a team is in that situation, they typically structure their work so they succeed at something—even if it’s just one thing—often focusing on the single channel where they have the most experience, like Facebook.

These brands didn’t lack talent; they lacked the resources required to tackle the dozens or hundreds of marketing channels, marketplaces, and logistics networks required to scale an e-commerce business. Then and now, e-commerce requires a different kind of leader. Gone are the days of hiring a specialist or a channel expert. To capitalize on the new way of e-commerce, brands should hire an e-commerce orchestrator, demand greater transparency from partners, and look to consolidate their technology and service providers—because the era of building a successful brand just by crushing it on Instagram and online shopping platforms is over. 1. FIND YOUR ORCHESTRATOR

E-commerce teams can’t just rely on a single expert as they did in the days when $100 million brands could be built on smart Facebook ads. They need to leverage a wide array of social platforms, distribution partners and marketplaces. In the U.S. alone, a marketplace strategy might require navigating the nuances of big-box distributors such as Kroger or Pattern partners Walmart, Target and Macy’s—or online distributor solutions such as Etsy or Pattern partners Amazon and eBay. And that’s just one country. Brands with global ambitions will also need to tackle marketing channels and distribution networks in dozens of countries, including hundreds of marketplaces. The solution is to stop picking the specialist. Hire an executive with a track record of driving growth and retention—one that knows how to grow a brand by intelligently leveraging a cost-effective array of partners. Even better if that executive has a background in data science, as those are the transferable analytical abilities that will allow a holistic e-commerce leader to spot opportunities—even in channels in which they aren’t an expert.

2. CHOOSE TRANSPARENT PARTNERS Large and fast-growing e-commerce brands work with dozens of partners across as many markets. Many of these partners are specialists, like distributors and marketing agencies, that operate with little transparency and charge margins as high as 20% or more. Brands don’t need to tolerate this network of expensive, siloed options. Instead, they should look for a smaller number of transparent partners that can operate across multiple channels with more transparency—while charging a fair amount. This is especially important for brands that want to expand into markets outside of the U.S. that may themselves be opaque and difficult to enter, like China.

Brands may find these partners in e-commerce accelerators, which offer a range of interconnected, data-driven technology and services to help brands grow more efficiently in multiple markets with aligned incentives. 3. SIMPLIFY E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS AND SERVICES For e-commerce orchestrators at brands, simplification is the new black. Consider the change in consumer trends. Consumers used to go to multiple stores for each of their preferred products. Now, most would rather go to a single place with a consistent surcharge for all products. Amazon is the prime example of this consumer behavior, but the same goes for e-commerce marketplaces and digital channels.

Next, consider logistics. Consolidating shipping partners can reduce costs and carbon emissions while improving the customer experience by streamlining package tracking. Finally, consider marketing. Brands that once worked with dozens of different agencies with various specialties and vertical strengths can slash costs drastically by finding one that can oversee a whole slice (or all) of the marketing puzzle. These are just a few of the dozens of disciplines required to succeed in digital commerce. Far too often, the technologies and partner brands cobbled together tend to be inefficient, unwieldy, and costly.

Instead of hiring different partners for every marketplace or channel with variation across each national market, orchestrators at brands should look for a smaller set of power partners that consolidate e-commerce technology, data science, and service layers into a single platform—as these can better allow an e-commerce leader to orchestrate all the capabilities their partner unlocks. THIS ISN’T JUST THE FUTURE OF E-COMMERCE: IT’S ALSO THE PRESENT Brands that figure out how to transition their internal e-commerce teams from players to orchestrators while consolidating their technology and partner stack will be set up to unlock their next stage of growth. Don’t get left behind. The time to shift is now.