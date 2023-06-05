BY Steven Cornwell3 minute read

How will AI and data impact urban planning and placemaking in city development? NATURAL INTELLIGENCE VS. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE It’s no surprise that the challenging and complex practices of urban planning and placemaking require the acquisition and application of knowledge. To facilitate this, we’ve considered how the ‘natural’ intelligence of those working in urban planning and placemaking processes can be augmented with mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

AI at the service of placemaking can help amplify insights at all stages of the placemaking process, particularly in improving the capacity to make sense of large amounts of data. It has the potential to automate and optimize tasks that are currently time-consuming, repetitive or tedious for humans to perform. Moreover, following the Knowledge Pyramid framework, AI can accelerate the progression from data (abstracted elements) to information (linked elements), to knowledge (organized information). The obvious limits of AI are not just the quantity and quality of the data but also in judging the context in which insights are applied, and in framing the questions that urban planning and placemaking are aiming to address. TECHNOLOGY IS NOT THE ANSWER The quote by Cedric Price, “Technology is the answer but what was the question?” is particularly relevant when it comes to discussing the role of AI in urban planning and placemaking. While AI has the potential to provide valuable insights and solutions to complex urban challenges, it is not a silver bullet solution that can single-handedly solve all the problems associated with creating better cities.

One of the main challenges with using AI in urban planning and placemaking is the difficulty in determining what questions to ask and what data to use to inform AI algorithms. Without clear and well-defined questions, the insights generated by AI may not be particularly useful or may even be misleading. Additionally, as many have already stated, AI is only as good as the data it is trained on. If that data is biased or incomplete, the insights generated by AI algorithms will likely also be biased or incomplete. Furthermore, urban planning and placemaking involve a wide range of social, cultural, and political considerations that go beyond the purely technical aspects of AI. For example, community engagement, equity, sustainability, and regenerative design are all critical considerations that need to be taken into account when planning and designing cities. While AI can provide valuable insights and recommendations, it cannot replace the need for human empathy, judgment and decision-making. Without question, AI has the potential to be a valuable tool. However, it is not yet the solution but rather a new, exciting, and active future participant along the placemaking journey. It must be used in combination with other tools and approaches, and must be guided by clear questions, diverse and inclusive data, critical thinking, and a holistic understanding of the complex challenges facing urban communities.

IN SEARCH OF MORE FRUITFUL APPLICATIONS OF AI IN PLACEMAKING Societies often solve problems by developing ever more complex technologies. This results in increasing complexities that can be effective initially but can evolve to diminishing returns. Put simply, for example, humans enhanced capacity to navigate urban space using a smart phone amplifies opportunities for effective interaction and movement. New mobility services have emerged based on these amplified location capacities, such as ride-sharing companies (e.g., Uber and Lyft). Initially these services that rely on algorithmically managed fleets have been thought to reduce car ownership and congestion. Nevertheless, it has been found that they have had the opposite effect, discouraging commuters from walking, public transit, or cycling, and increasing levels of traffic congestion. Provided AI limitations are understood and embraced, there are several positive future trends that we can expect to see in the use of AI for urban planning and placemaking:

The integration of data from multiple sources (sensors, mobile devices, and social media) will increase the amount of relevant data with implications in data mining and modeling simulations for understanding complex behaviors of both physical and social structures. Another trend is embedded AI (smart infrastructure), from the development of digital twins to near real-time analytics for greater granularity, fast action and specificity of problematics, industries, and contexts. Citizen Science, scientific research conducted with participation from the public, will enhance processes of participatory planning and engagement of stakeholders and all stages of placemaking and urban planning processes.