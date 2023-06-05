BY Kenneth Shen2 minute read

Businesses often face a stagnation period between the go-to-market phase and achieving mainstream scale. Those who don’t traverse this critical juncture might enjoy some market traction but never become a mainstream success. Successfully navigating this juncture hinges on a brand’s ability to evolve its product, message, and channels. UNDERSTANDING ADOPTION STAGNATION The product-market-fit phase is a crucial stage in a startup’s lifecycle. It involves fine-tuning every aspect of the product, gaining the first customers, and building early traction. Once the product meets market needs and shows promising engagement, the focus can shift to market entry.

In this go-to-market phase, companies activate their initial growth motions and acquire their first segment of customers. However, whether a few months or a few years later, growth eventually hits a wall, often caused by adoption stagnation. This phenomenon occurs when a company has successfully saturated its early audience but struggles to convert the more significant, mainstream market. Overcoming this hurdle requires proactive evolution. STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESSFUL EVOLUTION We recommend three strategies for our clients to evolve past adoption stagnation: Evolve the product, evolve the message, and evolve the channels.

1. EVOLVE THE PRODUCT The product may satisfy your current customers, but what about potential future customers? The next growth stage can be viewed as an expansion into a new market segment, defined not by demographics but by psychology and willingness to change. As your audience evolves, your product must also adapt. Consider Tesla’s evolution from the Roadster, a high-performance electric sports car, to the Model S, a product with broader market appeal. The Model S was built off the Roadster’s success, illustrating how a product can evolve to appeal to a wider audience.

2. EVOLVE THE MESSAGE As you scale up, it’s crucial to adjust your message-market fit for your next customer segment. The mainstream customer often requires a different message than early adopters. This might involve changing your positioning, or highlighting your successes with compelling stories that shift your messaging from “Why this is a revolutionary new thing” to “Why this is just a better version of what you love now.” Beyond Meat is an excellent example. Their early messaging focused on the environmental sustainability and health benefits of their plant-based meat alternatives. As they transitioned to the mainstream market, they shifted their message to emphasize taste, texture, and similarity to traditional meat products.

3. EVOLVE THE CHANNELS Finally, consider your message distribution channels and channel-market fit. Less mature brands often heavily rely on short payback-period channels like paid search. While these channels are helpful, they won’t win the mainstream market as they bias toward capturing demand within the market, rather than generating brand awareness or generating demand. To achieve market relevance, brands should invest in channels that create demand, not just capture it.