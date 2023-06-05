How technology is responding to three health care trends

BY Ohad Arazi4 minute read

Clinicians need the right tools to help them quickly and accurately assess patients, and deliver more precise and safer treatment. Yet too often in the health care space, there’s hesitation around embracing emerging technologies, despite the fact that innovations and discoveries—from X-rays to revolutionary drug treatments and vaccines—are what save lives and improve quality of life. Today, digital health and medical device providers are responding to health care trends with evolving technology that can provide better patient care than traditional diagnosis and treatment methods ever could. Here are three trends that are shaping health care today, what tools are developing to meet those trends, and how health care leaders can stay on top of these trends to ensure better patient care into the future. TREND 1: EXPANDING TECHNOLOGY TO MEDICAL SPECIALTIES

Technological innovations in the medical field have served to advance patient care and can lead to quicker diagnosis, better treatments, and saved lives. Yet much of that technology could only be found in hospital settings due to the high costs and sheer size of the machines, requiring patients to go to the machine rather than the machine coming to them. But that’s no longer the case today as medical equipment shrinks down into smaller devices. These portable pieces of equipment—like handheld ultrasound devices (full disclosure: Clarius offers this tool), ECGs, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, and more—can fit into a doctor’s pocket and can be carried to the patient, providing diagnosis and treatment at the point of care. These devices are much more affordable than larger machines, and are often wireless and Bluetooth-enabled to pair with a smartphone. The annual growth rate of the medical device market is 5% for devices across a number of specialties, including cardiology, orthopedics, diagnostic imaging, and a variety of others. Since these devices are portable and affordable, they’re moving out of hospital settings into physician offices, clinics, and specialist offices that may not have had access to that type of device before. Specialists in practices like orthopedics, plastic surgery, pain management, and aesthetics are finding new use cases in which these devices can provide faster diagnosis and make treatments safer and more effective.

However, while there are many specialists who are eager to adopt new technologies into their practices, there are still many who are reluctant to do so. They’re used to diagnosing and treating through older methods they’re comfortable with, and many see adopting a new technology to have too steep of a learning curve. However, with these new devices’ ability to provide better patient care, patients looking to specialists who use technology in their practices, and younger, digital-native doctors already embracing these devices, adopting these technologies can not only allow partitioners to keep up with trends, but it may also keep them in business. TREND 2: EXPANDING SERVICES FOR A BETTER PATIENT EXPERIENCE Patient care doesn’t just happen in a hospital setting. Private practices, specialists, and clinics need to think about what they can do to create a great patient experience—another trend in today’s health care world.

Providing a great patient experience is like providing great customer service. Health care practitioners and administrators are seeking better ways to serve their patients through multiple avenues, including better technology and platforms, quicker responses to their questions, and meeting their needs where they are. A report from Talkdesk on patient experience found that 78% of patients want to be able to interact with health care systems through the channels they like. Additionally, 84% want their “customer service issues… solved quickly and accurately” with their health care provider, and 75% said they are more loyal to those that focus on improving their patient experience. This is especially important for physicians who run small to mid-sized practices and offer specialized services patients often pay for directly. They rely on word of mouth and reputation to bring in new patients and keep the ones they have, and know that their practices can be made or broken based on the type of patient experience they provide. However, independent practitioners may not have the budgets to invest in state-of-the-art online telehealth platforms and be available for patient questions 24/7. Still, prioritizing investments in technology—from handheld devices that can lead to quicker diagnosis and more engaged patient care, to HIPAA-compliant virtual visits, to scheduling apps—can help show patients that you care about improving their experience and are staying up to date on new technological offerings. Ultimately, the best patient experience comes from the care you provide them, so always start there.

TREND 3: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Another trend in health care and seemingly across every industry today is the increasing application of artificial intelligence (AI). Today, we’re seeing AI being utilized across the medical industry, from transcribing case notes, to being voice-enabled assistants, to analyzing patient data to provide better treatments. Yet despite the benefits that AI can bring to a number of areas in health care, the red flag around AI may be that practitioners, administrators, and others in the space are either ignoring AI completely or using it for everything. AI isn’t a perfect technology yet and we’re still learning how it can benefit patient care. For example, medical device providers are responding to this trend by incorporating AI features into their devices, which can help guide practitioners as they use them and interpret findings in real time. However, is the technology there yet to let AI make a diagnosis itself without the intervention of a human being? Likely not. Similarly, there are many benefits AI can provide, yet other areas where we’re still understanding how it can bring value.