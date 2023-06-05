8 climate-focused companies that are hiring for remote jobs right now

BY Laya Neelakandan2 minute read

A decade ago, jobs in climate or sustainability might have been only available to to scientists and researchers with advanced degrees. But today, climate jobs are fully mainstream, and startups and large companies alike are looking for employees with a range of skills to tackle everything from fieldwork to backend engineering. In 2022, climate and clean tech startups received more than $50 billion in venture funding, much of which will undoubtedly go toward expanding their ranks.

You don’t have to be an expert in sustainability to do climate work—now more than ever, jobs at climate-focused companies require diverse skill sets and a range of backgrounds. Whether you’re looking for a new job, or an entire career change, here are eight climate-focused companies hiring for open roles—most of which you can do from anywhere. Environmental Defense Fund The Environmental Defense Fund is more than 60 years old and has a broad-based climate mission, working on everything from greening transportation to reducing methane emissions to stopping deforestation. Its multifaceted approach is good news for job seekers: There are a slew of open positions, both remote and at its offices around the world.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Current openings: 50+

Positions: Everything from senior analyst to project manager to communications director KoBold Metals KoBold Metals uses AI to help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Its technology identifies new mineral deposits so that mining companies can tap into them for the critical resources needed to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. There are a few open positions in Zambia, but all other roles are remote. Current openings: 25+

Positions: Roles include exploration geologist, project manager, paralegal, and more Twelve Twelve, formerly known as Opus12, takes CO2 (either from the point of emissions or from direct air capture) and combines it with water. Its technology then electrifies this mixture to create chemicals and materials that are currently made from fossil fuels. The company is based in Berkeley, California, but is also hiring for some remote and hybrid roles. Current openings: 20+

Positions: Remote roles include patent prosecution, directors for various teams, and engineers UtilityAPI UtilityAPI is a software company based in Oakland, California, that works with clean energy companies and utilities to make it easier to deploy energy-efficient technology. They’re currently hiring all-remote roles.

Current openings: 11

Positions: Roles range from VP of finance to technical solutions architect to product manager Afresh Technologies Afresh Technologies is working to eliminate food waste through an AI-powered technology that optimizes food operations for fresh food departments in grocery stores. The company is based in San Francisco but has a number of remote openings (as long as the applicant lives in one of the 20 states mentioned in the job description). Current openings: 8

Positions: Roles include software engineer, corporate counsel, and product marketing manager Carbon180 Carbon180 is a nonprofit working to expand and accelerate carbon removal efforts. This includes collaborating with both policymakers and entrepreneurs, advocating for federal funding, and publishing research and recommendations for the industry. The company is based in Washington, D.C., but it champions a remote-first work culture. Current openings: 7

Positions: Various director and policy advisor positions Overstory Overstory developed machine learning to interpret satellite imagery of vegetation; it then uses that technology to help mitigate wildfires, protect biodiversity, and create greener power. Almost all of its openings are for remote roles.