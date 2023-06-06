This company is driving better digital experiences in 2023 and beyond

BY CISCO4 minute read

Applications have the power to transform businesses—they can create new business models, go after new revenue streams, even revolutionize the customer experience of an entire business sector. Doordash has become synonymous with food delivery, and Uber has become a verb for obtaining a ride. Everything from banking to healthcare delivery to ticketing for events has become digitally led and almost entirely app-based. Applications are the brand, and the user experience makes or breaks the brand. As anyone who uses Yelp! knows, digital and social word-of-mouth spreads quickly, and those negative comments sting.

MORE PERSONALIZED AND PREDICTIVE As applications become more powerful, customers have come to expect even more. “Get to know me!” is what today’s consumers are saying with their application interactions. They expect more innovation, more personalization, and more engagement for their applications. And reliability is table stakes; applications that don’t perform as promised get deleted. And according to an IDC white paper survey, 75% of respondents agree that their CEOs and business leaders understand that complete visibility and control over infrastructure, network, applications, security, and digital experience, is critical to digital business success.



More personalized immersive experiences mean digitizing physical spaces, such as Covergirl’s flagship store in Times Square, allowing customers to virtually try on makeup and see the result without actually having to apply it. In India, one of the fastest growing economies, Maruti-Suzuki Enterprise, who have 42% market share of the Indian car market, are changing how cars are bought with compelling experiences at scale. They developed a comprehensive, immersive app where you can view a car’s features, functions, and interior and then complete your financing and purchase—all from a smartphone. Starbucks and Macy’s are triggering instant in-app offers for customers near a store—it’s like they know you’re going to buy before you do. And speaking of predictive apps—automatically turning on the lights or turning up the heat before you get home will require companies like Amazon and Nest to use open platform standards so that everything works together. This user experience revolution will drive the need for real-time integration with data sources such as telemetry from sensors, cameras, and other dynamic user data—all while keeping everything secure. While app-driven digital experiences will continue to become more essential in all our lives—the reality is companies need to provide for strong, scaling modern IT infrastructure and arm IT infrastructure and operations teams with modern solutions so they can continue to deliver digital excellence. The increasing reliance on digital systems has extended the definition of resilience beyond outages and service disruptions, to also include performance and application delivery, tied to business context. End users today expect the applications and services they use to be responsive. A lag of even seconds is too long and can impact a company’s bottom line.

