This company is driving better digital experiences in 2023 and beyond

Applications have the power to transform businesses—they can create new business models, go after new revenue streams, even revolutionize the customer experience of an entire business sector. Doordash has become synonymous with food delivery, and Uber has become a verb for obtaining a ride. Everything from banking to healthcare delivery to ticketing for events has become digitally led and almost entirely app-based. Applications are the brand, and the user experience makes or breaks the brand. As anyone who uses Yelp! knows, digital and social word-of-mouth spreads quickly, and those negative comments sting.
MORE PERSONALIZED AND PREDICTIVE
As applications become more powerful, customers have come to expect even more. “Get to know me!” is what today’s consumers are saying with their application interactions. They expect more innovation, more personalization, and more engagement for their applications. And reliability is table stakes; applications that don’t perform as promised get deleted. And according to an IDC white paper survey, 75% of respondents agree that their CEOs and business leaders understand that complete visibility and control over infrastructure, network, applications, security, and digital experience, is critical to digital business success.
More personalized immersive experiences mean digitizing physical spaces, such as Covergirl’s flagship store in Times Square, allowing customers to virtually try on makeup and see the result without actually having to apply it. In India, one of the fastest growing economies, Maruti-Suzuki Enterprise, who have 42% market share of the Indian car market, are changing how cars are bought with compelling experiences at scale. They developed a comprehensive, immersive app where you can view a car’s features, functions, and interior and then complete your financing and purchase—all from a smartphone. Starbucks and Macy’s are triggering instant in-app offers for customers near a store—it’s like they know you’re going to buy before you do.
And speaking of predictive apps—automatically turning on the lights or turning up the heat before you get home will require companies like Amazon and Nest to use open platform standards so that everything works together. This user experience revolution will drive the need for real-time integration with data sources such as telemetry from sensors, cameras, and other dynamic user data—all while keeping everything secure.
While app-driven digital experiences will continue to become more essential in all our lives—the reality is companies need to provide for strong, scaling modern IT infrastructure and arm IT infrastructure and operations teams with modern solutions so they can continue to deliver digital excellence. The increasing reliance on digital systems has extended the definition of resilience beyond outages and service disruptions, to also include performance and application delivery, tied to business context. End users today expect the applications and services they use to be responsive. A lag of even seconds is too long and can impact a company’s bottom line.
MAKING COLLABORATION EASIER AND ADDING SECURITY
Application developers want and need to move quickly to meet the needs of their businesses. Organizations have leaned into DevOps practices and IT, and security teams are shifting their work styles towards more of a platform engineering approach, which brings all these functions more closely together in executing their day-to-day jobs. To be effective, they need tools and solutions that lower the barrier to collaboration by ensuring they’re all on the same page in seeing and addressing issues that impact digital experiences. Historically, these teams use a range of disparate tools that when taken together don’t share common insight and context and that also compound complexity and increase total cost of ownership.
These same teams are more aware than ever also of the need to ensure these experiences are as secure as possible. Security is everyone’s responsibility and the need to “shift left” with it by ensuring AppDevs can design and build it all the way from code to production is key. Teams are embracing cloud application security solutions like Cisco’s Panoptica so they can move both quickly in their development as well as securely. In addition, these teams are embracing solutions like Cisco Secure Application to identify and prioritize security risks based on their likelihood of exploitation—which is a key use case for organizations perusing Full Stack Observability. But the reality is, all these teams keep having more demands placed on them. And despite building apps with modern tools and modern processes, being able to pull in context and data across the entire application stack is still difficult.
The good news is that while companies continue to innovate on the user experience front, Cisco is innovating solutions for application developers, IT infrastructure and operations, and SecOps teams. Cisco’s suite of application solutions help companies build resilience and capabilities by enabling them to quickly troubleshoot application issues from wherever they could be in their operating environment—whether it’s with the network to the application to security to the internet. And they have application security solutions that safeguard data—including safeguarding the APIs responsible for connecting different sources of data within an application—like when you make a purchase with a credit card.
What applications of the future will do for us and the experiences we’re going to have is exciting to imagine. Cisco is excited to be part of the future of helping companies reimagine their applications.