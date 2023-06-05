Exclusive: Apple software chief Craig Federighi on iOS 17’s new privacy features, why he’s afraid of AI, and why he’s not

BY Michael Grothaus10 minute read

It used to be just technology journalists and privacy advocates who got excited about the new privacy features that Apple would announce at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Now, data privacy and safety are at the top of many iPhone consumers’ minds.

These people will not be disappointed by Apple’s announcements today at this year’s WWDC. The company showed off a number of privacy and safety enhancements that will be part of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma operating systems when they’re released this fall. I previewed the new privacy and safety features last week—there were dozens. Then, in an exclusive interview, I heard more about them directly from Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, who oversees the iOS operating system that powers the iPhone—arguably Apple’s most important product. He explained how some of them came to be, what they mean for the company, and what they mean for all of us. He also shared some more general thoughts about how AI is likely to affect our privacy in nefarious and unexpected ways. Getting home safely A groundbreaking new feature revealed today called Check In demonstrates Apple’s growing commitment to protecting not just users’ data, but the users themselves.

It allows an iPhone user to select contacts who will be automatically notified when the user arrives home after a night out, providing peace of mind. But if Check In notices that the user is not progressing as expected—say, the user said they would be home by midnight, but it’s 11:50 p.m. and they are still across town—Check In will touch base with the user to make sure they are okay. If the user doesn’t respond, Check In will send the user’s selected contacts a message with the user’s precise location, cell service status, the battery level of their iPhone, and the last time they actively used their iPhone. If something bad has happened, this data could be critical in finding them. “There are so many people who have said [they] feel a little insecure when they’re walking home from dinner, walking from the library to their dorm,” Federighi tells me. Check In is a way “that we can provide some level of comfort and security for a large number of people.” [Image: courtesy of Apple] Check In is typical Apple in that all the information sent to your contacts is end-to-end encrypted, so it can’t be read by the company. The feature takes the hassle out of having to remember to manually share your location with a friend before you head out, and it even provides more privacy than the old, manual method because the friend won’t get access to your location unless you’ve failed to check in—when that location data is actually needed.

Expand to continue reading ↓