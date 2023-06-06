This 23-year-old founder is 3D printing schools in Madagascar

BY Laya Neelakandan3 minute read

It’s all too common for Western nonprofits to parachute into countries to “fix” problems and then leave. When 23-year-old Maggie Grout started her nonprofit, she wanted to do the opposite.

Last year Thinking Huts built its first 3D-printed school in the town of Fianarantsoa, a city in south central Madagascar—earning a spot on Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list. Now it’s preparing to unveil its second 3D-printed campus, nicknamed “Honeycomb,” on the west coast of the African island, Grout shared exclusively with Fast Company. Maggie Grout in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar [Photo: Geoffrey Gaspard] Thinking Hut’s method of constructing its schools takes a fraction of the time that it would to build a structure from scratch, Grout says, with one “hut” taking just 18 hours and $40,000 to $50,000 to build. (She says the aim is to get the cost down to $20,000 per structure.) The 3D printer itself breaks down to fit into a shipping container. The campuses consist of a handful of huts and utilize a honeycomb design with solar panels; they also have potable water, Wi-Fi, and toilets. While the campus constructed last year is in an urban part of Madagascar, the new campus will be more remotely located, serving three villages in the southwestern region of the African island, where more than 200 students ages 4 to 16 live. Initially, the campus will have three huts, but Grout plans to expand the number to eight next year.

“From that first project, I really learned how to streamline the logistics,” Grout says. “I learned how to put together the supply chain when there’s not a lot of locally available materials. And then I learned how to work in harmony with the local people.” Grout has a degree in international development, and considered launching Thinking Hut in a number of different countries. She settled on Madagascar because it has both a struggling education system and a government that welcomes outsiders. As of 2022, roughly three out of four secondary-age children there were not attending school due to factors such as overcrowding and dangerous commutes, according to the United Nations. [Photo: Mattea LinAe] Grout says that from the outset, she wanted to employ local construction teams, and Thinking Huts sources all the doors and windows locally in order to honor traditional building methods. In addition to building Honeycomb, Thinking Huts is working to establish 3D-technician programs for native teams with on-site training to create more local jobs.

During the first project, Grout says she learned how to manage a group of people across cultures. While she doesn’t speak Malagasy or French, she uses intermediaries and translators to communicate with the local teams and coordinate with the American side of operations. From the outset, she says it’s been important to establish trust with the local communities so that the schools can thrive. Grout wanted to make sure Thinking Huts moved away from the “typical charity model” of parachuting into a community and then leaving; building water and sanitation systems on campus was one way to ensure its sustainability. After the project is completed, Thinking Huts will hand over the reins to local partners. This ensures that the nonprofit doesn’t try to fill in every gap and risk lower quality, she adds. “We do think through the holistic collateral impacts of what we’re doing,” Grout says. “We’re really just aiming to be a stepping stone for [the community] to be successful on their own. . . . We don’t want them to be dependent on us.”

[Photo: Thinking Huts] Still, Thinking Huts currently brings in and employs teachers from outside the community, as Grout says the local workforce often isn’t trained for the job. The long-term vision is to work with the Ministry of Education and make the school public, which would mean the government is required to supply teachers. For Grout, who was born in China but adopted by American parents, the idea for the nonprofit was sparked when she was 15. It coupled her dad’s background in the tech-startup space with her own passion for increasing access to education. Her long-term vision for the nonprofit is to bring it anywhere that would benefit from more access to education.