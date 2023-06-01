Macy’s is slashing prices in tough economic times. Some shoppers head to Walmart instead

Macy’s is the latest retailer to highlight a big downshift in customer demand in recent months. The store just cut its annual profit and sales forecast for the year, after sales slowed in the first quarter.

In March, the store began slashing prices to help combat the lag, but shoppers didn’t take the bait. Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said on an earnings call Thursday that sales took a hit in March, worsened in April, and only slightly improved in May.

“The U.S. consumer, particularly at Macy’s, pulled back more than we anticipated,” Gennette said. Economic issues like inflation, particularly at the grocery store, have been driving the shift, he noted. But Gennette also pointed to cooler temperatures in early spring deterring customers from shelling out on items like spring clothing.

Weather is far from the only factor impacting spending, however. With the banking crisis booming and inflation putting a strain on budgets, shoppers are worried about where their money is going. Much of it is being reallocated to food and essential services. While at first that was only true for lower-income shoppers, now, middle- and upper-income shoppers are sticking to staples, as well.