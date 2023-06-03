13 top execs weigh in on their best strategies for managing email

BY Featured7 minute read

To help you stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of email communication, we asked 13 top executives and business leaders to share their strategies for managing inboxes and composing emails in 2023. From efficient email management techniques to snoozing non-urgent emails, discover the innovative tools and practices these professionals are using to revolutionize their email game.

Combine efficient management techniques Writing and sending emails can get overwhelming if you don’t have systems or SOPs in place to keep your inbox in check and ensure clear communication. To make email management easier, I practice the following techniques. Sorting through emails manually is too time-consuming. Additionally, it can leave you feeling scattered if you don’t know what emails to prioritize. Setting up rules and filters for your inbox based on specific criteria helps me handle the bulk of emails quickly and efficiently. I first respond to the most urgent emails, then gradually move down the list of emails. This helps me stay on top of what’s important and not miss any critical threads.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I’ve found that dedicating certain times of the day to review emails has allowed me to be more productive and less distracted. This ensures that I don’t get sucked into the constant back-and-forth of emails. Denise Hemke, chief product officer, Checkr Maximize efficiency with templates I got excited about the potential of ChatGPT-powered email authoring tools but, unfortunately, I found I was spending more time editing their results than I would have spent writing the email myself.

Instead, I’ve leaned heavily into templates. We use Streak, a Gmail-based CRM tool, which has email template functionality built into it. I have around 50 email templates that cover most of the communication I send on a weekly basis. Those templates often need a little tweaking to personalize the message for the context, but it has been by far the most efficient approach. Brett Ungashick, CEO and CHRO, OutSail Use FollowUpThen for auto reminders A current favorite tool of mine is FollowUpThen. The tool allows you to store automatic follow-ups for emails from any email provider.

If the follow-up is just for yourself, you can BCC two days, five months, or three years@followupthen.com, and it will send you the reminder with the original message. As a bonus, you can create follow-ups for yourself and others by using CC instead of BCC. Trevor Ewen, COO, QBench Use AI to achieve inbox zero Email writing has become more of a science than a creative endeavor, especially over the past six to nine months. I’m leveraging the latest technology, such as Writer.com, Quillbot, Wordtune, and Jasper, to make my email communication faster, more efficient, and more effective.

I use AI-powered email tools that help me automate routine tasks, such as scheduling, follow-ups, and even composing emails. These tools save me time and allow me to focus on more strategic work. Additionally, I practice the “inbox zero” method, which involves regularly processing my inbox and keeping it at zero unread messages. This helps me stay organized and reduces email-related stress. Overall, my approach to email communication in 2023 is about using AI technology to streamline my workflow and stay on top of my inbox. Sam Johnston, CMO and cofounder, nth Venture

Practice the 2-minute rule One of the best email productivity hacks I have discovered actually comes from an adage my grandpa used to tell me when I was a kid: “If it can be done in less than two minutes, it should be done now.” While this old mantra was largely meant to apply to picking up tools or taking out the trash, I’ve applied it to email responses, and it has been a game-changer. Like many people, I used to get an email in my inbox, read it, and think, “Oh, I’ll just respond to that later.” While this makes our lives easier at the moment, it is insanely inefficient. You’ve already read the email and know what you want to say back, so why not just do it? Waiting only wastes your time and duplicates the mental work you’ve already done. I started using this hack about a year ago, where any email that rolls into my inbox can be responded to within two minutes. I do it in the moment. It’s more efficient and has the bonus of making me appear incredibly responsive.

John Ross, CEO, Test Prep Insight Automate with ChatGPT We are sending hundreds of emails a week for: outbound campaigns to early-stage founders

networking with investors

investor relations with LPs

updates from portfolio companies Until recently, we were limited to using GMASS plus SendGrid or similar services. We now leverage tools like Superhuman’s snippeting, which allows for automated emails with little risk of going to spam. We are also actively using Zapier plus ChatGPT for automated emails when forms are filled out or founders respond to email campaigns.

Brett Calhoun, managing director and partner, Scale VC Try AI-powered assistants I love using different AI-powered email assistants. For example, Grammarly helps me write better emails by suggesting improvements to language and tone. It can also check grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors in real time. Polymail uses AI to help me manage my inbox more efficiently by sorting emails based on their importance and context. I also use it to send automated follow-ups. And then I also love Gmail’s Smart Compose feature because it will suggest text as you type your email. It helps me write emails more quickly and suggests phrases and greetings based on my writing style. And Chat GPT helps if I get writer’s block. I’ll enter a prompt for ideas.

advertisement

Indya Wright, founder, Artiste House Summarize with TL;DR One of the best tips I use daily is to write every email with a TL;DR at the top—either specifically labeled or just as the first sentence. This should be literally one line that summarizes everything that will be found in that email, and if you feel you can’t do that, then maybe you shouldn’t be writing an email but speaking with that person instead. You should always assume that your email will not be read in full, so putting the most important info at the very top and treating the rest almost like an appendix is good practice.

Dragos Badea, CEO, Yarooms Enhance emails with Grammarly I know how crucial it is to have open lines of communication in this digital age. In 2023, I plan to use innovative tools and techniques to keep my email inbox neat and my written correspondence crystal clear. To stay on top of my inbox, I utilize services like Grammarly and Boomerang to edit and schedule emails, respectively. In addition, I’ve learned the value of brevity and strive to be concise and clear in my written communications. This not only helps me save time but also guarantees that my communication will be received in its intended form.

Finally, I make sure I am always on top of my inbox by giving priority to responding quickly to urgent emails and delegating other emails to my staff as needed. Vikas Kaushik, CEO, TechAhead Personalize to make connections One practice I follow while writing emails is to personalize them as much as possible. I like to take the time to research the recipient and the topic being discussed and address them by name.

By researching the recipient and attempting to understand them and their preferences before emailing them, you’re signaling effort and interest. Additionally, it can be beneficial to use language that resonates with them. This could be industry jargon they’re accustomed to or a tone they prefer. While writing emails, these elements work together, building rapport seamlessly and establishing a positive connection right from the get-go. Harry Morton, founder, Lower Street Prioritize tone and error prevention I am pretty good at writing emails myself, and I know how I want to deliver my message to my recipient. The tone matters a lot to me and, for this reason, I do not use any specific tool.

However, Grammarly is the only tool that I find helpful in crafting the best emails because it helps me prevent silly mistakes. Grammarly is indeed the most well-known program for correcting emails and also offers suggestions for improving your writing style and tone besides catching and fixing spelling and grammar mistakes. Both the browser add-on and the standalone desktop app versions of this email editor are available for no cost. So, it’s a win for anyone looking to craft the best and error-free emails. Harman Singh, director, Cyphere

Focus on security I’ve always prioritized security, but in 2023, I’m taking that even further. I am no longer answering any emails from unknown sources unless I can undeniably confirm the source is safe. I am erring on the side of caution to avoid the more sophisticated social engineering and phishing scams that are plaguing everyone’s inboxes these days. Luckily, I work in cybersecurity, so my colleagues are just as strict, but everyone should take a hard stance on spam and suspicious emails. Stanislav Khilobochenko, VP of Customer Services, Clario

Snooze non-urgent emails Keeping myself at inbox zero helps manage my stress and keep missed communications from growing out of control, but some emails can’t or don’t need to be answered immediately. Rather than saving those non-urgent emails for later and seeing them visually weighing down my inbox and mentally weighing down me, I snooze them all. Google’s “Snooze” feature allows me to temporarily remove those non-urgent emails from my inbox until I’m ready to respond to them. That way, I don’t see them until I need to and avoid losing track of anything before I’ve had a chance to respond. Marnix Broer, cofounder and CEO, Studocu