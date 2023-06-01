Meta announces its $499 Quest 3 mixed-reality headset

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his company’s highly anticipated Quest 3 VR/XR headset is on the way and will cost $499.

The Quest 3 is 40% thinner than Quest 2, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, and will be compatible with its predecessor’s entire library. Meta will give more details on the Quest 3 at its Connect conference in September, Zuckerberg added. The release should come shortly after that event.

Quest 3 customers will also get a faster processor, better graphics, and a pass-through video experience that’s much improved. The pass-through video—that is, the view of the world outside the headset produced by world-facing cameras—will likely be more like that of the $999 Meta Quest Pro, meaning it’ll be in color, if still a bit grainy. This still makes a big difference for augmented reality experiences where graphical content is superimposed on the real world. The Quest 3 does not have the eye or face-tracking features that the Quest Pro has.

[Screenshot: Meta]

Zuckerberg made the announcement just a few days before Apple is expected to announce its own mixed-reality headset during its WWDC developer event.