Hiring managers: Don’t make these common mistakes when hiring young talent

School is out, and recent graduates are pouring into the job market. But recent waves of layoffs, an uncertain economic outlook, and the growing popularity of generative AI have made the prospect of finding that dream job daunting.

Employers are on high alert, too. Across industries, hiring teams are on the lookout for entry-level talent to fill numerous roles. The competition is on for companies vying for the same talent pool—and employers that stick to the same old recruiting tactics risk losing out to competitors. So, what can companies do to attract top-notch talent? Rather than relying on outdated strategies, it’s time for employers to step up recruiting and onboarding practices. In an intense job market, attracting the right new graduate to the team requires thoughtful planning and a strong employer brand. Left wondering why your current recruiting practices aren’t attracting the right candidates? Recruiting is always difficult, but with increased competition and economic uncertainty, it’s even more challenging. To navigate a tricky job market and find the right fit, your company needs to be at the top of its game. However, many companies aren’t up to the task.

Here are a few common mistakes that hinder companies from identifying the top fits for their teams. Failing to make intentional connections Your organization should be active on local campuses and involved in relevant student associations to spark connections and spread awareness about your company and job openings. College campuses frequently welcome company visits, so you need to build unique relationships with current students to stand out. Participating in events and providing mentorship and workshops can create a positive, lasting impression on students. Offering a robust internship program and advertising it on campus is also a great way to connect with students. Evaluating only prior work experience Hiring managers often fixate on grades or work experience and ignore the holistic picture of a student, like the languages they speak or their volunteering experiences. Or they expect recent graduates to have a certain level of work experience and discount potential candidates when their résumés don’t match. But a well-rounded profile can reveal the commitment, passion, and drive of entry-level candidates when your company is willing to look beyond internships or traditional work experience.

Recruiting from homogenous bases If your business isn’t recruiting from a diverse base of schools, you’re missing out on top talent. While your company may have a pool of preferred institutions that you tend to recruit from, limiting your options is a surefire way to miss out on a broader pool of qualified candidates. Looking outside your bubble is critical for gaining more diverse perspectives—and the many benefits of this hiring model. Stop making the same recruiting mistakes. With a new generation of talent entering the workforce, your organization is facing new expectations and demands. Showcase your company’s brand and mission, update HR programs, and improve training for managers to differentiate your organization in a crowded market. Create a strong online brand and employee value proposition Your social media and digital presence should promote your company’s mission and commitment to culture, providing a glimpse of what it’s like to work there. This is especially important if your organization is remote or hybrid because prospective talent wants to know how those workers are included in the culture.

Enhance and promote your HR offerings Investments in areas like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG); and employee wellbeing programs are table stakes for young workers. In fact, a third of 18 to 24-year-olds have rejected a job offer based on a company’s ESG commitments. Examine your benefits and offerings now to ensure they’re aligned with current workforce demands, especially those of younger workers. Invest in mentorship programs and manager training Managers are critical to fostering young talent and often make or break an employee’s experience. Ensure your teams have the proper training and skill set to connect, build strong relationships, and provide the necessary level of support for recent graduates making the transition into the full-time workforce. Mentorship programs also help young employees expand their knowledge and connections. Provide feedback to candidates who don’t get the job Going the extra mile to build a relationship shows that your company cares about applicants beyond filling seats. A role that’s a better fit for the new graduate could come along soon after rejection, and it’s more likely they’ll consider your company again if you’ve provided a unique and personalized hiring experience.

It’s an exciting time for graduates. Although the class of 2023 is entering a challenging and competitive job market, there are still plenty of opportunities for both job seekers and employers. To attract top talent and beat out the competition, you need to create a strong employee value proposition and level up your HR offerings and training. Most important, don’t underestimate the power of investing in early talent—if you invest in them, they’ll invest back in you. By implementing these strategies and tips, your company can better navigate the job search and become more memorable in a competitive hiring market.