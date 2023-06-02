This is the secret to attracting Gen Z talent

BY Oliver Henry3 minute read

Workplace well-being is a top priority for Gen Zs entering the workforce. This new generational wave of workers is looking for organizations whose values align with their own. In fact, nearly two in five say they have rejected a job because it did not align with their values.

Organizations need to invest their time and effort into nurturing physically and mentally healthy, inclusive, and supportive cultures. High stress levels continue to threaten the well-being of the younger generations of workers—with almost half of Gen Z employees feeling burnt out due to the intensity and demands of their working environments. In order to drive high performance, productivity, engagement, and employee satisfaction, and in turn attract and retain top talent, businesses must turn their attention to cultivating working environments where staff feel truly valued and supported. The best way for leaders to accomplish this is by creating and maintaining an effective well-being strategy. There are four key areas that leaders need to focus on in order to achieve this.

Reassess your employee value proposition While salary still matters, for Gen Z the question of how much pay is not their top priority. As a leader, ask yourself: How does the business support career progression, health and well-being, inclusion, and learning and development opportunities? Many businesses still uphold standard corporate values, but in order to attract and retain the next wave of workers, leaders must take a step back and reassess their employee value proposition. Gen Z are looking for flexibility, empathy, autonomy, and honesty from their employers. Is your company aligned with these values? Foster a culture of output over input From the perspective of curbing unmanageable levels of staff stress, it is vital that your business is one that understands and champions output over input. With remote working the new norm—and an attractive selling point for Gen Z employees—many employers worry about being able to monitor how much work their remote workers are doing.

Leaders must adapt their mindset to this new way of working by giving employees the autonomy to manage their work/life balance. Have a good hybrid policy in place in which employees are trusted with their workload, and have access to the same form of support they would get in the office. Role model these behaviors from the top Make sure senior leaders aren’t just investing financially in well-being initiatives, but are also investing physically and emotionally and are fully engaged in the process. In order to create an open and trusting company culture that aligns with Gen Z values, you must lead by example and be transparent, even vulnerable with your team about your own weaknesses and difficulties. Sharing your challenges as a business leader will allow others to feel comfortable enough to open up about their own challenges. This nurtures a culture of openly sharing ideas without fear of judgment or failure.

Go one step further and encourage failure in your teams. Once your employees learn to embrace failure as a normal by-product of trying different approaches to solving problems, their resilience will increase, as will their confidence to share their mistakes and work to overcome them. This ultimately nurtures a happy and healthy culture of problem-solving, not blame. Ensure well-established systems of support Fostering a culture where everyone is encouraged to help each other with the multitude of workplace challenges they experience is key—particularly for remote workers. This can be in the form of a weekly Zoom call for employees to hash out any issues they’re facing, scheduling frequent social events where employees can connect outside of a work context, or introducing daily “permission to pause” slots in staff calendars where they can step away from work without feeling guilty. This will allow employees to increase their resilience and manage their stress levels. Demonstrate to your teams that you champion their professional and personal development by establishing internal support networks and providing opportunities for further learning and training. This way, you will demonstrate your commitment to learning about your employees’ individual wants and needs, proving their value to the company and in turn increasing staff retention.