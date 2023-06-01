The number of billionaires fell in 2022. These countries and cities have the most

The early years of the pandemic were a boom time for the billionaire class, with a new billionaire being minted every 30 hours in 2020 and 2021, according to Oxfam International. But according to a new report from global data intelligence firm Altrata, 2022 wasn’t so kind to the billionaire class. As a matter of fact, both their numbers and their total wealth declined.

Altrata’s Billionaire Census 2023 report combed data on the billionaire class and found that in 2022 there were 3,194 billionaires in the world. That’s a decline of 3.5% from a year earlier. And the total wealth of billionaires was down in 2022, too, declining 5.5% to $11.1 trillion. Interestingly, though, the billionaire class in some regions of the world took a bigger hit than others.

Asia saw the largest drop in billionaires, declining 7.1% to 835 individuals. Latin America and the Caribbean took the next biggest hit, declining 3.4% to 141 billionaires. And North America took third place when it comes to decline. Billionaire numbers were down 2.3% to 1,011 individuals.

Africa’s billionaires remained flat in 2022, at 46 individuals. And the Pacific region is the only area that saw an increase in billionaires, up 2.5% to 41 individuals.