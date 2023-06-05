‘ESG’ is under attack. Here’s how CEOs can fight back

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. Sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

The anti-ESG movement, which, by most accounts kicked off in 2021 with Texas legislation aimed at protecting the oil and gas industries, is gaining ground. And an in-depth report by Clint Rainey in Fast Company shows that the lawmakers and lobbyists who oppose ESG—shorthand for environmental, social, and governance factors used by executives and investors to measure a company’s impact—are deep-pocketed and sophisticated. To anti-ESG advocates, companies’ focus on societal issues is “not only an assault on the economist Milton Friedman’s doctrine that a corporation’s only obligation is to its shareholders,” Rainey writes. “This is an attempt to redefine and subvert capitalism itself.”

The stand against ESG

By some measures, the anti-ESG forces are succeeding in swaying big company and financial services CEOs. A 2022 KPMG survey of U.S. CEOs found that 59% said they planned to “pause or reconsider” their ESG efforts. More recently, 48% of Fortune 500 CEOs surveyed agreed with a statement characterizing the political pushback on ESG “a useful correction.”

But Richard Edelman, CEO of global communications firm Edelman, says he isn’t seeing a retreat. “I don’t see the evidence of change,” says Edelman, who counsels senior executives, brands, and companies. He says the CEOs he advises are committed to running their businesses and addressing climate change, diversity and inclusion, and income inequality. To Edelman, the business imperative for ESG is clear: “Sixty percent of employees are now values driven,” he says. “You’re not going to get good people to come work for you unless they think your values are aligned with their own and are willing to back those values up with action. Your consumers are also belief driven.”