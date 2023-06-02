These are the 4 most common barriers to emotional intelligence

BY Farah Harris6 minute read

When I was growing up, we used to play a game called Telephone. It’s a cooperative game that works best in a large group. The premise was that you would say a word or a phrase to the first person, and they would then whisper the word or phrase to the person next to them. Each player would do this until it got to the last player. Then, they would say aloud what they heard so everyone could hear how much the word or phrase had changed from the first whisper.

What started as “The best chips are chocolate ones,” somehow turns into “We sent ships with ice cream cones.” But a message doesn’t need to go around a circle to get lost in translation: The message can change just between two people. This is because different barriers impact how we communicate with and interpret emotions in others. Acknowledging these barriers can help us improve our emotional intelligence. We must first identify our barriers and understand or at least be aware of the possible barriers others have. By doing so, we can determine which domain of emotional intelligence we must increase. Acknowledge barriers in self: self-awareness

Manage the emotions that surface as you recognize your barriers: self-management

Acknowledge barriers in others: social awareness

Improve communication skills with others by actively listening: relationship management Anger When all we see is red, we can’t see anything else. When anger gets the best of us and we behave poorly, we tend to say, “I blacked out.” Again, it signifies a limited perspective. Anger is detrimental to our communication because we are less logical. Our amygdala is arrested, and it seems like our prefrontal cortex is a long way away.

Our anger affects how our brain processes information. We are filtering the information through a warped lens. We begin to read into what another person is saying or doing. Anger makes it challenging to listen actively, which doesn’t help us with managing conflict or resolving problems. When I conduct training programs on using emotional intelligence when negotiating, I teach how anger can kill a deal. Yes, it may make us feel powerful and in control, but if the anger is left unchecked, we can be out of control. Juan, was a general contractor who was trying to secure a loan with a bank. He was getting frustrated with their process and began to demand they expedite it. He caught wind that they had provided a loan for another general contractor who he had previously done some work for. He began to speak about this other contractor in disparaging ways to one of the bankers. Juan’s anger and poor character cost him the loan as the bankers recognized that he wouldn’t be a cooperative customer.

Being angry can negatively impact relationships by escalating conflict and decreasing cooperation. It also makes you less accurate in recalling your interests (low self-awareness) and assessing the other party’s interests (low social awareness and relationship management). The person on the receiving end may feel frightened, defensive, or hurt by your anger, which ruins the chances of a positive and productive negotiation. Remember, no one wants to work with a hothead. Anxiety Anxiety or fear can cause us to avoid having difficult conversations. These could be requesting constructive feedback, disciplining your child, or discussing serious topics like racism. It’s said that the acronym for fear is False Evidence Appearing Real, and for the most part, I would agree. Fear causes us to think about the worst-case scenario. Now, granted, there are some legitimate fears, like when a wild animal is chasing you or you’re not able to afford your high medical bills, but, often, the things we fear are not life-threatening. However, if we don’t pull on that leash, our anxious thoughts can have us quickly spiraling down a rabbit hole or limit us from achieving what we really want. Anxiety will have you believe that people-pleasing and being conflict-avoidant will garner healthy relationships. False. This will only create imbalanced and disingenuous relationships. Your fear will lead you to do things out of compulsion and not by choice.

Practice some relaxation exercises. After you’ve relaxed, ask yourself if there’s evidence to back up your fear. Does your boss really hate you? Is your boyfriend going to break up with you? If so, what proof do you have of this? Learning to slow yourself down with breathing techniques can allow you to assess the situation more accurately. Apathy Although apathy isn’t a heightened expression of emotion, it can still cause problems within relationships. Apathy is a lack of interest in or concern about matters that should interest you. It’s an “I don’t care” attitude that can cause conflict with others. Because apathy can come across as negative, it can provoke a strong response from others. They may choose not to engage with you if they feel you are disinterested or unmotivated. This behavior can decrease morale and discourage others. This is the person you don’t want to work with within a group project because they either put in little effort or are pessimistic and shoot down every idea without offering a solution.

There can be several reasons behind your apathy. Take the time to practice self-awareness so you can examine your feelings and ask yourself critical questions to determine why you’re disengaged. Apathy is a typical response to major stress. It can also be a symptom of burnout. If you recognize that apathy has become more commonplace, it may be helpful to seek counseling. You want to make sure you address the disinterest early on before it leads to more severe symptoms of depression if sustained too long. Pride We’ve all met someone who can easily see the speck in someone else’s eye but fails to see the log in their own. This self-absorption and pride can be another barrier. Speaking with a “know-it-all” isn’t fun. It’s a struggle to have a healthy conversation with someone who needs to be right all the time or have the last word. Everything you say seems to be ignored. The other person dismisses what you say and quickly brings the conversation back to them. Because they can’t see past their own nose, they aren’t listening to you, nor do they care to acknowledge your thoughts and feelings. To them, you are more of an audience member than an active participant.

When only listening to one voice—their own—there isn’t room for collaboration or presenting the best solutions. Whether in the boardroom or the bedroom, taking note of others’ contributions to the conversation and validating their thoughts and feelings fosters trust and respect. Pride can get in the way of reconciliation. It can be infuriating when someone has caused harm but their pride doesn’t allow them to take ownership of their wrongdoing. They don’t manage relationships well because they don’t manage themselves well. When we struggle with pride, we can’t practice social awareness and empathize with others because we aren’t reading their emotions. This is because we’re focused on who? Ourselves.

Practice active listening techniques and slow down to let the other person speak. Repeat back what you heard them say, for example: “What I’m hearing you say is . . .” or, “It sounds like you enjoyed your family trip.” Pause to self-reflect if the conversation is bringing up any emotional insecurities. Emotionally intelligent conversations allow room for acceptance of imperfections in others and yourself. Recognize when you are monopolizing the conversation, deflecting, or assuming a sense of superiority while speaking. Accepting your mistakes or highlighting someone else’s ideas is not a sign of weakness. On the contrary, people will be more open to speaking with you because you’ve demonstrated humility. Trust me, your partners, children, friends, and colleagues will appreciate this behavior change. Farah Harris is a psychotherapist and the founder and CEO of WorkingWell Daily. She is the author of The Color of Emotional Intelligence: Elevating Our Self and Social Awareness to Address Inequities, of which this article is an excerpt reprinted with permission.