Uber introduces a business travel option as it builds out enterprise offering

Uber is catering to the return of post-pandemic corporate travel with the introduction of a business class-like experience called Uber Business Comfort.

The new feature will allow riders to have priority pickup, so their trip requests will be prioritized over non-business travelers. Riders will have access to more legroom, newer cars, more time to meet their driver, custom settings like ideal vehicle temperature, and highly rated drivers in this new enterprise offering. Uber is also launching a designated support service for Business Comfort riders.

“Our expectation is that Uber’s B2B side of the business will begin to increasingly be a meaningful part of the business,” Susan Anderson, Uber’s global head of Uber for business and business development, tells Fast Company. “We’re already a multi-billion dollar part, so a large proportion, and growing fast.”

Uber’s business segment has more than 170,000 customers. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported 40% year-over-year growth, it says. Business customers are an attractive target for the company, as Uber says they generate two times as much gross booking per monthly active user and are more than three times as profitable as a regular customer.