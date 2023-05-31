Despite layoffs and looming recession fears, millions of workers are still quitting their jobs

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report was released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, which showed that there were 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March. The increase was unanticipated by most experts, who were by and large expecting the number of openings to decrease month-over-month, as the economy has tightened in large part due to the Federal Reserve’s continued interest rate increases.

But despite many large companies instituting layoffs, millions of workers evidently remain unfazed by the looks of the labor market. As noted, 3.8 million people voluntarily left their jobs last month, and 1.6 million were laid off or discharged, according to the JOLTS report.

What does this all tell us? That the economy is still chugging along, and that the jobs market remains hot, despite the Fed’s attempts to slow things down through rate hikes.