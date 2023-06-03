How to navigate awkward money conversations

BY Emily Guy Birken5 minute read

We’ve all experienced those awkward moments where we may need to express a financial boundary. Our collective discomfort over the topic of money means that any disagreement in financial expectations can breed resentment and damage relationships, so it can feel easier to say nothing. Unfortunately, keeping mum about your money concerns to avoid an uncomfortable conversation also leads to resentment and strife.

Which raises an important question: As awkward as it may be to bring up a money beef, isn’t the momentary discomfort better than a broken friendship—or a broke bank account? That’s why learning to navigate awkward financial conversations with grace and firmness is so important. Money discussions may never feel natural or comfortable, but they can protect your boundaries, your relationships, and your financial goals. Here’s how to handle three of the most common money dilemmas without losing your cool.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Keeping up with the Joneses In any friend group or family, there is often a mismatch in spending behavior. While some members of the group are earning high incomes or are happy to spend money on experiences, others may be struggling financially or have different priorities for their spending. This can get awkward when the two factions are trying to plan a group activity. Weddings can be a common example of this. Perhaps the marrying couple want to have multiple pre-wedding parties plus an out-of-town weekend trip to celebrate the end of single life. Cash-strapped friends may feel uncomfortable saying no to these requests, because it feels like saying no to the friendship. What to say In most cases, a mismatch in spending occurs because you are in different places in your financial lives. Someone who is not living paycheck to paycheck may not remember (or not know) how it feels to pay for gas with couch cushion change.

Expand to continue reading ↓