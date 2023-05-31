4 ways AI will change the classroom with Khan Academy founder Sal Khan

BY Laya Neelakandan3 minute read

Earlier this month, the learning nonprofit Khan Academy made waves when it announced it had developed a new GPT-powered tool, called Khanmigo, to help guide students in their studies (without enabling them to cheat). Khan Academy, which has over 150 million registered users, is an online tutoring service aimed at helping students through academics. Khanmigo essentially works as an AI personal tutor, guiding students through work and even conversing with them.

On an Instagram Live with Fast Company social media director Tania Rahman, Khan Academy founder Sal Khan explored the implications of AI and the potential it holds for future innovation. Here are the top four takeaways from Khan’s conversation. Advocating for an “enlightened use of technology” Khan has long been an advocate for what he calls an “enlightened use of technology” in education. Though it can be easy to get excited about a new technology, it’s important to first think through all of its implications, according to Khan.

“It’s natural for any of us with engineering backgrounds or technology backgrounds to get enamored with the technology, and then look for a problem to solve with that, and I think that usually does not work out so well,” Khan said on the Instagram Live. “You should always first say, ‘What are you trying to solve?’ And then don’t immediately gravitate to the fanciest way to solve it.” When it comes to AI, then, Khan said it’s important to not look at the technology first and to instead look at the problem first, a concept that dates back to one of the earliest student-teacher pairings: Alexander the Great and Aristotle. Khanmigo is not replacing the teacher Khan made it clear that Khanmigo is not meant to replace the role that teachers occupy in the classroom. The AI tool acts as a sort of personal tutor, walking the student through their schoolwork without directly giving away any answers. The service is currently being piloted in schools in New Jersey, with a feature coming soon for rising high school seniors to brainstorm college essay topics.

Expand to continue reading ↓