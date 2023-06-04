Why we need ‘the Great Conversation’ to recover from the Great Resignation

BY Michelle L. Buck5 minute read

A friend of mine quit his job last year, despite the fact that he loved his colleagues and wouldn’t be making much more money. He wanted something more challenging and felt that his employer wasn’t listening to his interests—so he left for a new job.

“I really don’t want to leave, but I have so much more to offer,” he said. “[My boss] just keeps giving me the same tasks to do, again and again, while the other organization thinks I have so much more potential. I want to grow.” One of the key organizational issues of our times is shifting workplace dynamics, and one of the great leadership priorities is how best to attract, engage, and unleash the potential of employees. As we’ve moved from the Great Resignation to quiet quitting and, more recently, Bare Minimum Mondays, I believe we are in the midst of what I call “The Great Reflection.” But what we really need is “the Great Conversation.” These are times for meaningful reflection. Individual workers need to think about their priorities, what enables them to do their best work, what future they want to build, and what role work plays in that vision.

At the same time, leaders need to reflect on what will enable their employees to thrive. What will make people want to join or remain at their organization? How can we empower their best work and commitment, not just compliance with what is required? To answer these questions, leaders can’t make assumptions or depend upon data or answers of the past. They must talk to their employees, and they must listen. This is why we need the Great Conversation. To unleash the potential of team members, and for organizations to thrive in volatile times, leaders need to better understand the perspective and lived experiences of others. Too often, leaders are frustrated with what they perceive as workers’ lack of commitment. At the same time, team members are frustrated that leaders don’t understand, or are not even interested in, their lives and motivations. I hear both perspectives in the executive education courses I teach at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Conversation is a dynamic process of speaking and listening. There needs to be a sense of partnership to make the workplace beneficial for all. Leaders need to initiate the conversation and should leverage these five techniques: 1. Be open minded Go into the conversation with genuine curiosity and assume that you don’t know what is currently motivating your team members. Don’t rely on past survey data or employee satisfaction scores. These are often aggregates of data, and no one wants to be a statistic. Everyone has a story, and workers are motivated when a boss is interested in them as a person and cares about their well-being. People are always one of the most important elements of the success of any organization. Get to know team members as individual people. Yes, this takes time, but it pays off in the long run. 2. Ask great questions Great conversations emerge from great questions. Leaders should ask questions that are open-ended (i.e. “how,” why,” and “what,” rather than yes/no questions) and are energizing, by addressing what matters most to the person. Some examples of great questions include:

What do you think are your best skills and talents, and to what extent do you have a chance to use them in your work?

What is most important to you now in your work and in your life, and how has that evolved or changed recently?

What do you like most and least in the work you do?

How can I best support your growth and development in our organization?

What have I not asked that is important to understanding you and your work experience? 3. Listen and show curiosity However a team member responds, there may be a temptation to reply by sharing your own experience, by saying something along the lines of: “I know what you mean. When I . . . ” Or you may be tempted to try to improve their situation by telling them too quickly what they should do differently. Resist these temptations. Take a breath, and remind yourself that you may only understand the tip of the iceberg of their situation. One of the most powerful responses to someone sharing is to say, “Tell me more.” When leaders ask for input, they often gain insight that they don’t have from their own daily work, and employees are more engaged when their opinions and experience are valued. 4. Share, teach, and invite After listening to team members, leaders have a great opportunity to teach, coach, and empower. Upon learning more about their team member’s motivation, leaders can share current organizational priorities that are relevant to the person’s work and/or interests.

They can also explain the reasons why certain decisions are being made. Human beings like to have their viewpoint acknowledged, to understand why strategic choices have been made, and what it means for them going forward. Then ask for input, to deepen the conversation further: “What else do you think we should be doing in this work? How might we do that? How would you most like to participate in these efforts?” Help employees see how their work contributes to the overall success of the business, no matter what position they hold. This understanding is foundational to employee motivation and engagement. 5. Follow up Make sure that connecting with your coworkers is not perceived as a one-and-done conversation. Be sure to end conversations by identifying action items and a timeline for next steps. Signal that this is part of an ongoing communication.