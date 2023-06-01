A psychologist explains exactly when NOT to trust your gut (and what to do instead)

BY Constance Dierickx5 minute read

Most everyone believes that experience is a great—in fact, irreplaceable—asset. Sometimes that’s true. But knowledge can also lead us astray when we don’t see that what has worked previously isn’t valid for the current situation.

On the upside, experience and knowledge enable us to build pattern recognition to see what others don’t and to separate signal from noise. Sometimes people refer to this as “gut instinct.” Onlookers may attempt to imitate wiser folks without the knowledge and experience that could alert them to essential differences in the situation. Without seeing nuance, we may rush to act and unwittingly use a tactic when strategic thinking is a better option. Still, even the brightest, most experienced people can step into decision traps that are hard to detect. This is especially true in everyday situations because they don’t alert us to pay closer attention. Three common scenarios call for conscious rather than gut decisions—times when it benefits us to ignore our instinct and experience and rely on conscious, strategic thinking instead. When the context has changed It might seem obvious that we should be aware when something changes. But often we minimize the likelihood that a change will affect us, or we may imagine far worse consequences than are likely.

Mergers, acquisitions, and restructurings are a good example. Even when leaders promise that “nothing will change,” it is wise to take note of the change and avoid acting based on either blind optimism or overblown fear. Instead, it is more helpful to consider how the company’s future will likely differ and how you can play a role in its success. Asking yourself three questions will help you guide your career no matter where you work. What am I great at? (Naming three or four things is more helpful than simply stating your “superpower.”) Of the things I am great at, which do I truly love to do? How do the things I am great at and love to do make me valuable at work? Keeping these questions in mind can help you remain in conscious decision-making mode and avoid the knee-jerk gut reactions that often take hold and lead us astray in times of flux.

When risks are high, and visibility is low This scenario is what I call “high stakes.” Decisions in this scenario carry risk. But fear not: There is a way to reduce the risk. There are consequences for every personal decision, such as who to be in a close relationship with, how much to pay for a home, and where to work. However, they also come with an initial rush of energy and optimism that can be genuinely joyful and allow us to bask in the idea phase of a major decision, even if it is pretty high stakes. Unfortunately, this enthusiasm is often short-lived and can cause blurry vision and distorted thinking, leading us to make decisions that we later realize could have been better considered. Mistakes happen when we use our gut to make commitments.

Rather than rush to actions with long-term consequences, we should use the thrill of an idea as an opportunity to observe and interpret, an invitation to dream and deconstruct. It may seem like a buzzkill at first, but deconstructing or reverse engineering can be a highly creative process that leads to a deeper understanding of what we truly want and are willing to do to achieve it. In addition, it’s a much better way to utilize the initial feelings of elation that accompany making high-stakes decisions. In a crisis When a crisis erupts, even the most seasoned leader can be fearful. Our gut screams to abort the mission, flee, or unload the problem onto someone else and never look back. Our gut may also lead us to unload on others emotionally. When stressed out, exhausted, and fearful, we might seek sympathy by telling others how hard the situation is for us.

While it is normal to seek relief, our gut, on its own, can’t be trusted to guide our actions. No matter how strong the impulse to act may be, our hearts can lead us to decisions that only exacerbate the crisis. Aided and abetted by adrenaline, we may have a powerful urge to “do something.” But we needn’t heed the siren call of our instincts. Instead, we can use our impulses as a clue. In conscious decision-making mode, impulses are information, not dictators. Heightened awareness lets us decide whether to act or move more slowly and deliberately. One way to identify options is to ask yourself, “What would you advise someone else to do in your situation?” Alternatively, consider what others have done in similar circumstances.

Choose a trusted adviser Choosing the right person to ask for advice is critically important. In major transitions or when the worst happens, people come out of the woodwork to offer advice. But even your most trusted advisers may lead you astray if they are unaware of the limits of their expertise. Trusting too much, we can unwittingly give up some autonomy, and it can be difficult to get it back once another person assumes authority. Further, if you follow the advice but it turns out to be misguided, resentment can flare and threaten when a valuable relationship is singed due to weak boundaries (theirs and, perhaps, yours). Three circumstances will provide clues that you should reconsider involving a particular adviser. First, when they appoint themselves to offer advice you didn’t seek. Unless the individual has a standing invitation, unsolicited advice may be motivated by needs that counter your objectives.

Second, if you are pressured to accept and act upon their advice. Independence is valuable, but advisers must demonstrate it, not merely declare it. Third, the adviser plays the expert card to silence the discussion. I have been an adviser to boards and senior executives for 25 years. I always tell my clients when my advice is based on scientific research, my experience, my knowledge of them or their organization, or some combination. We take it for granted that more experience is better; however, when the context changes, risks are high, and visibility is low, or when a crisis hits, our experience and gut instincts can lead us into decision traps. In these situations, we needn’t ignore our gut altogether.