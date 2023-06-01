Ditch the online meetings for in-person to help bring the fun back to work

BY Kathryn Kaminsky3 minute read

Taking calls from the comfort of your home is very convenient and comfortable—but there’s still something to be said for the value of in-person work.

I totally get why people love working from home—I do too (from time to time). However, meeting with colleagues face-to-face creates a workplace culture that forms bonds and elevates teams to perform better. It’s tough to leave the comfort of your home—I get it—but I’ve found that once people are back in the office, they realize they’ve actually missed it. For many employers, what’s key today is actively and intentionally working to rebuild in-person office culture once again. It’s about creating the right environment that makes people want to be in the office versus feeling forced to be there. Personally, I want people to want to come back into the office, to be with their teammates, and for the sense of workplace camaraderie, and not just for free food (which is a great perk). Here’s how I’ve found success in bringing the fun and value back to being in the office.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Offer development opportunities People like being in person when they have the opportunity to

develop new skills and acquire different perspectives. Foster an environment that promotes learning opportunities and rewards teams that make the most of their time together. Learning through firsthand experience helps build a strong

community. Individuals receive direct and personalized learning, ultimately increasing skill and experience. Establish a cadence Managers can lead by creating an in-person schedule, being open about it and sticking to it. One of the more unmotivating things that can happen to employees is coming into the office only to find no one else there and having to talk to coworkers via video once again. Set a tone from the

top—establish a cadence for when to come in. You might just find that people will develop FOMO if they miss out on an exciting in-office day.

Continue being empathetic and open The pandemic brought empathic leadership to many workplaces. I believe that to be successful in a post-pandemic world, an empathetic leadership style needs to stay. Managers should use mundane moments, like walking down the hall or heading to the printer, to stop coworkers and check in with them. Invite people to come with you for a coffee run and make those moments about fostering a connection and checking in on your people. Make regular face-to-face contact While small talk before an online meeting begins can help teams get to know each other, there’s something to be said for chatting with a colleague on your way to a meeting or lunch. You’re likely to learn more about their personality and personal life, which ultimately builds empathy and trust. Building these kinds of relationships—including mentoring relationships—with coworkers is often more organic in person. Make it count Workplace connectivity events are there to establish real connections and foster team building. It’s important to sprinkle in relationship building and not make everything about work 100% of the time.

advertisement

Here at PwC, we’re bringing fun into the office by hosting connectivity

events that bring teams back together in person, such as a recent March

Madness event where colleagues created tournament brackets and could

unwind with games and food. We also used the time to answer questions about helpful technologies available to our employees. Our Atlanta office celebrated Black History Month by bringing in local designers and artists. These events help to continue to create a community that’s hard to replicate virtually. Working from home definitely has perks, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach for working environments. There are positives to both working from home and in person—but business leaders and employees shouldn’t underestimate the value and impact working together in person can bring.