White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continues to make history

In May 2022, when Karine Jean-Pierre became the 35th White House Press Secretary, she knew she was making history. “I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position,” she said. Since then, Jean-Pierre has helmed the White House press podium through highs, such as the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, as well as lows, such as the recent wave of state-level anti-trans legislation.

“It’s devastating to see how our trans siblings are being treated and attacked—and the LGBTQIA+ community more broadly. But I’m in a position where I have a platform that has been given to me by this President to speak out,” Jean-Pierre said on the anniversary of her appointment to the role. She says she did not have many LGBTQ role models growing up. Today, Jean-Pierre brings a unique brand of vulnerability to the position, including publicly speaking about personal experiences, including her suicide attempt. This vulnerability is intentional, but not easy, she says. “Whether it’s lifting up trans kids and the parents of trans kids, or the LGBTQIA+ community more broadly; whether it is talking about our kids who have been shot and murdered at schools; whether it is about protecting women’s rights, I do it from a very vulnerable place, because I truly believe it’s important to speak out.”

