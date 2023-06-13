White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continues to make history

In May 2022, when Karine Jean-Pierre became the 35th White House Press Secretary, she knew she was making history. “I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position,” she said. Since then, Jean-Pierre has helmed the White House press podium through highs, such as the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, as well as lows, such as the recent wave of state-level anti-trans legislation.
“It’s devastating to see how our trans siblings are being treated and attacked—and the LGBTQIA+ community more broadly. But I’m in a position where I have a platform that has been given to me by this President to speak out,” Jean-Pierre said on the anniversary of her appointment to the role. She says she did not have many LGBTQ role models growing up.
Today, Jean-Pierre brings a unique brand of vulnerability to the position, including publicly speaking about personal experiences, including her suicide attempt.
This vulnerability is intentional, but not easy, she says. “Whether it’s lifting up trans kids and the parents of trans kids, or the LGBTQIA+ community more broadly; whether it is talking about our kids who have been shot and murdered at schools; whether it is about protecting women’s rights, I do it from a very vulnerable place, because I truly believe it’s important to speak out.”
She continues, “It is not easy for me. There are many times where right before I’ve walked out to the podium, there’s a shooting, and kids have been killed in the shooting. People have been murdered in these shootings, and I have to put my armor on and go to the podium and talk about that.”
Previously, Jean-Pierre served as principal deputy press secretary, as deputy assistant to the President, as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org, as a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC, and as a regional director for the Obama-Biden administration. Now, she says she now takes her career one day at a time.
“I honor every day I’m able to do this job because I won’t have this job forever,” she says. “You do these jobs for a few years, you hope that you make a difference, you hope that you represent the people of this country well, you hope you represent the President well, and then you move on and do something else that’s hopefully great. But I will never have a job like this ever again.”