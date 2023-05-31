Clean energy investments are finally outpacing fossil fuel

Staving off the worst of the climate crisis requires dramatically shifting the type of energy we invest in: less in fossil fuel projects and more in clean energy sources. And though investments in fossil fuels are still high—with banks , retirement funds , and academic institutions continuing to funnel money into oil and gas—investments in renewable energy are taking over. For every $1 invested in fossil fuels, about $1.70 is now going to clean energy, according to the International Energy Agency.

Five years ago, that ratio was 1-to-1, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement, noting that the standout is solar, “​​which is set to overtake the amount of investment going into oil production for the first time.”

The numbers come from a recent IEA report on world energy investments, which looked at the investment picture in 2022 and the landscape for 2023. In total, about $2.8 trillion is set to be invested in energy across the globe by the end of this year, and more than $1.7 trillion of that is anticipated to go toward “clean technologies,” including not just renewable power plants and energy grids but also electric vehicles, storage solutions, low-emissions fuels, and heat pumps.

The rest of it, more than $1 trillion, is expected to go to coal, gas, and oil. That’s still a massive amount, though a movement to divest from fossil fuels has gained steam in recent years, taking trillions away from fossil fuel projects. The IEA notes that events like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. have also heightened concerns over energy security and fossil fuel use while boosting support for clean energy.