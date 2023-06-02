BY Jennifer Lee5 minute read

A plaque hangs above the desk in my home office, with a quote attributed to Ada Lovelace, the 19th-century English mathematician who created the first algorithm and is considered to be the world’s first computer programmer: Strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. I’ve drawn inspiration from that quote often, focusing primarily on the “know” and “be” parts, which were most relatable to me as a young woman. When my daughter was born in 2019, I found myself face to face with the responsibility of fulfilling the last and most consequential part of Lovelace’s challenge. Previously, I had been preoccupied with my own journey, but looking into Brielle’s eyes, I realized I had a new mission.

Like all mothers, I want my daughter to grow up with the confidence she’ll need to succeed in a world that’s challenging for all, especially women. She’ll need a strong work ethic and a quality education. Natural ability matters, too. But even with those advantages, nothing is guaranteed. As her mother, I have a responsibility to do all I can to help her achieve success. So does the society she’ll grow up in. STAND ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS I’ve always understood that my own path to success has been facilitated by the brave women who came before me: giants like Ada Lovelace as well as Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Betty Friedan, and many others who have overcome barriers and made the world a better place for women.

I’ve had the opportunity to interact with many successful people—both male and female—and I’ve come to the conclusion that success is driven by a combination of boldness and resilience. I’ve also observed that this combination is more common in men than in women. Why is that? Reshma Saujani, activist, author, and founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, believes the answer lies in our upbringing. In a 2016 TED Talk, Saujani said women are underrepresented in STEM occupations, C-suites, boardrooms, etc., because we’re taught from the earliest age to avoid risk and failure. Her thesis is that bravery, the linchpin of success, is cultivated in boys but disregarded in girls. “Girls are taught to smile pretty, play it safe, get all A’s […] while boys are taught to play rough […] and swing high […] By the time they’re adults, whether they’re negotiating a raise or asking someone out on a date, boys are habituated to risk-taking […] and they’re rewarded for it.”

OVERCOME THE BRAVERY DEFICIT As women, we often fail to realize that the toughest hurdle we need to overcome to be successful lies within ourselves. Psychologist Carol Dweck found that when they were given an unfamiliar/complex task, bright girls were quick to give up—and girls with the highest IQs were the first to quit. Bright boys, on the other hand, viewed difficult material as challenging and energizing; they were more likely to redouble their efforts than to give up. At the fifth-grade level, girls routinely outperform boys in every subject, including math and science. That seems to eliminate ability or past history of success as reasons for the different approaches to challenges. According to Dweck’s research, the difference lies in how boys and girls interpreted difficulty: Girls believe their abilities are innate/unchangeable, whereas boys assume they can develop abilities through effort and practice.

I am a living example of this phenomenon. There were many times in my childhood when I gave up on a pursuit the moment I experienced my first failure. It took years for me to develop the resiliency and grit that have helped me get to where I am today. Not surprisingly, this carries over into adulthood. A Hewlett Packard report found that men will apply for a job if they satisfy 60% of the qualifications, but women will apply only if they meet 100% of them. This report is held up as evidence that women lack confidence. But Saujani and others think there is more to the story—they say that this study shows that excessive female cautiousness comes from being socialized to achieve perfection rather than bravery. BEGIN WITH BABY STEPS

I can’t wave my hand and alter the way our society operates. But I can do my part and share my convictions as widely as possible. Individually and collectively, we need to socialize our girls to embrace imperfection. We need to teach them that fear—not failure—is the greatest obstacle to their success. We need to encourage them to take risks, to get up and dust themselves off after and try again. And we need to make it clear that this will never be easy, but also that they will never face it alone. The work of instilling bravery in our girls should begin at home and should continue in school and early in their careers—when it has the most potential to make a positive impact. Our girls need to understand that they will be loved and accepted not for being perfect, but for being courageous and human. LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS

I’ve needed every bit of tenacity and resiliency I could muster to rise from my first job as a call center Customer Service Representative to the C-level executive position I hold today. I’ve faltered many times along the way—doubting my fitness for promotions and fearing that I would fail to be perfect at the next level. My husband has helped me surmount these doubts, reminding me that I am capable of more than I think. I’ve watched him encourage our daughter in the same way as she grows, a poignant reminder that we need all parents, not just mothers, teaching our daughters to overcome their fears. Success requires more than just talent and confidence, of course. It’s also important to remain alert to opportunities, to focus on building relationships and driving results, and to be consistently authentic. Each of these pillars will help our girls succeed. But only if they’re grounded in a solid foundation of bravery.