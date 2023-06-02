BY Taryn Kutches3 minute read

Creativity is often viewed as a rare talent reserved for artists, visionaries, inventors, and right-brained thinkers. Many people associate creativity with professionals in design, innovation, marketing, and other creative fields, relegating it to specific roles. While some jobs are more tailored to creative results, I believe creativity deserves to exist in every role and every person. Creativity enables you to look beyond your four walls and explore new ways of thinking. It can help you see the world differently and discover new opportunities. Creativity is a powerful tool, yet many overlook its value in their professional lives. THE POWER OF CREATIVITY

In today’s rapidly changing and competitive business landscape, the ability to think creatively is no longer a luxury but a necessity. With advancements in AI and increases in automation, the ability to be creative is more important than ever. So, why do we do so little to grow this capability? In an Inc. Magazine article, Josh Linkner—a five-time entrepreneur, venture capitalist, professor, and New York Times best-selling author—stated that “Unfortunately, most companies fail to unleash their most valuable resources: human creativity, imagination, and original thinking. They lack a systematic approach to building a culture of innovation, and then wonder why they keep getting beaten to the punch.” I believe companies that embrace creativity are more likely to innovate, adapt to change, and stay ahead of the curve. Creativity enables businesses to come up with new and disruptive ideas and solve complex problems in unique and novel ways.

While organizations invest heavily in learning and training programs for their trade and leadership development, they rarely invest in growing their creative muscle, which limits their potential. Creativity is often not talked about at the same level as leadership development, but it should be. CULTIVATING CREATIVITY Organizations should recognize the crucial role of creativity in achieving progress and innovation. It’s essential to invest more into fostering creativity and growing this capability within the workplace.

One way businesses can cultivate creativity is by exploring new spaces and getting outside their corner of the world. For instance, have you ever been inspired by traveling? If so, it’s most likely because you are seeing and experiencing something new and different. When you expose yourself to things outside of your norm, it can spark a whole new way of thinking. In the workplace, this could look like attending another industry’s conference or getting involved in cross-functional groups. Engaging with people who have different perspectives and experiences can lead to fresh ideas that you may not have thought of otherwise. As a Harvard Business Review article by Marion Poetz, Nikolaus Franke, and Martin Schreier says, “Sometimes the best ideas come from outside your industry.”

Cross-industry collaboration brings together different perspectives, unique expertise, and a vast range of knowledge. This diversity of thought can recharge your ideas, foster fresh inspiration, and ultimately lead to the development of innovative, impactful solutions. I’ve witnessed the power of cross-industry collaboration firsthand. After my company transitioned to a consultancy, I was exposed to various industries, and I can attest to how amazing it is to see creativity spark at the intersection of seemingly unrelated spaces. Seeing things from a different point of view unlocks original thinking and ignites new possibilities that can truly provide value to your business. Looking beyond your corner of the world and exploring new spaces may be just the thing your business needs to break through your creative barrier. The complexities of today’s world demand more than traditional thinking. Companies should work to foster creativity and innovation.