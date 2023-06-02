BY David Kolodny4 minute read

For the last year, inflation, recession fears, and layoffs have dominated the news, causing a retraction in funding and a lack of investment in innovation. Recent headlines have been even more frenetic as Silicon Valley Bank—an integral part of the tech and venture ecosystem—shut down, followed closely by Signature and then First Republic. This might seem like the worst possible time to start a business. And yet, since 1932, market indices have dropped more than 20% every 56 months, on average. That’s roughly every four and a half years. Bear markets are not an “if” but a “when.” There is opportunity for founders thinking about launching now, or for companies with a balanced approach to growth and profitability that are solving real customer problems. A downturn—especially this one—is a terrible thing to waste. Over the next several months, there is likely to be stagnation in decision-making, but those who are bold enough to take a risk and pursue building will be in a strong position.

GREAT CHALLENGES LEAD TO NEW OPPORTUNITIES Prior to the latest events, the most recent economic shock came at the height of the pandemic and demonstrated how new problems breed opportunity. According to a 2021 recovery report, “Businesses engaged in a burst of bold innovation and speedy decision making in response to the deepest economic shock since World War II […] Companies digitized many activities at rates 20 to 25 times faster than they had previously thought possible.” One large retailer even “developed a curbside-delivery business in two days; its pre-pandemic plan had called for an 18-month rollout.” As COVID-19 forced people to drastically change their behaviors, entrepreneurs became, well, entrepreneurial.

Like a pandemic, economic turmoil is predictably good at creating problems and opportunity spaces. This makes downturns some of the best times to take a step back and think about what problems may be greater today than they were just a couple of quarters ago. Founders who are able to continue building in downturns should identify what emerging trends are real long-term pain points and rapidly build new solutions to address them. RAMP UP WHEN OTHERS SLOW DOWN Economic downturns and volatility—as seen after the dot-com bubble and after the Great Recession of 2007-2009—often result in a decrease in innovation among legacy companies. Companies large and small tend to streamline their businesses for efficiency, maximize revenue to create positive cash flow, and even look to earn more market share through strategies like mergers and acquisitions.

In 2009, patent applications and grants worldwide fell by 3.9%, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. The only other year in the last two decades to have a decrease in applications was 2002. The fact that downturns can lead to a slowdown in innovation may sound like a bad thing, but it is exactly the opposite for startups getting off the ground and seeking every edge. If you can stay nimble and continue to innovate, it can lead to breakout growth. A startup’s main structural advantages are agility and flexibility. They can move quickly to solve problems—and they can also adapt by iterating to solve new customer needs as they come up. Early on, startups also run with minimal overhead with nimble teams focused on impact and delivery. Incumbent organizations often lack these advantages. This creates a unique opportunity to gain traction while others are constricting investment in innovation. When the market inevitably rebounds and competitors begin to ramp up, startups could already have gained tremendous ground.

HIRING CAN BE EASIER, FOR A CHANGE The last 12 months have been challenging and, as mentioned, stagnation in decision making will persist as the market tries to stabilize. As such, large corporations—especially in tech—will likely continue large-scale layoffs and hiring freezes in an effort to extend their cash and stay flexible. While hiring great people is never easy, this could be an opportunity for startups to attract top-tier talent while their competitors slow, or even pause, recruiting efforts. As recently as a year ago, posting that ‘XYZ is hiring’ may have been drowned out by the tsunami of other hiring posts. Today, those posts are a refreshing change and a beacon of optimism, attracting significantly more attention.

Companies in every industry are built by people. Recruiting top-tier talent when people are looking for new opportunities can be a game-changer for a company’s growth trajectory. THE BIG PICTURE Building a company is not easy in any macroeconomic climate, let alone one in which the headlines are especially chaotic. But no matter when you start building, you are going to experience a downturn (maybe even several). Based on my experience, starting out at a time like now might actually be the most advantageous timing of all—customers are hungry for solutions to new problems, and you have the opportunity to compete (and win) against incumbents and the right timing to hire some of the best and brightest in the market.