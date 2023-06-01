BY James Eberhard4 minute read

As the US economy continues to teeter on economic uncertainty, companies are focusing more on the current state of their bottom line than future plans. This is especially true when it comes to electric vehicle implementation. Since the pandemic, consumers have gotten used to packages arriving to their homes in as little as a few hours. Companies that couldn’t make that happen are now scrambling to do so—even at the expense of their bottom line. But as companies buckle down to weather potential economic turbulence, they are putting off electrification and thinking about how to deliver more cheaply. That’s not a winning strategy. I can tell you through firsthand experience: switching on electrification takes a lot of time and planning. If delivery businesses want to not only survive but thrive, they need to start paying attention to EVs and making plans to jumpstart their transition to electrification.

PRIORITIZE EVs NOW OR PAY FOR IT LATER Many delivery-centric businesses have begun to orient themselves around consumer expectations, aligning their business strategies with whatever gets products to the doorstep in the shortest time and at the lowest price. With the state of the economy at the moment, who can blame them? Scrambling to juggle high consumer expectations in order to protect themselves from the possibility of recession is a viable thinking strategy. However, some of that focus needs to be shifted toward electrification. EVs are no longer a thing of the future. Electrification is happening right now. The Biden Administration has invested billions of dollars to begin the construction of a massive EV charging network throughout the country, with 500,000 chargers set to be installed along highways and inside communities. It’s all part of the push toward zero emissions, and all transportation businesses are eventually going to be held to better emissions standards.

Planning an EV strategy takes a massive amount of time, power, and investment. You can’t expect to flip a switch and have an electric fleet at your fingertips. Even with the national charging infrastructure as a resource, you need to build out your own infrastructure and understand the logistics of managing an electric fleet before you can deploy EVs of your own. In my experience building out charging infrastructure, it can take many months to work through permits and plans with utility companies. From start to finish, your timeline to build out EV charging infrastructure will take much longer than you anticipated. Smart business owners should start laying out their plans for electrifying their fleets regardless of what’s happening in the market right now. Wayne Gretzky summed it up best when he said, “Skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it’s been.” Companies that continue to focus on the bottom line right now and put their plans for EV strategy on pause are going to find themselves stuck when the economy starts to accelerate again. Electrification can even be a way to set your company apart from others, especially in the eyes of younger consumers. Gen Z consumers are particularly loyal to brands that meet their standards. A survey conducted by First Insight in 2019 indicated that a majority of Gen Z shoppers prefer to buy from sustainable brands, with 10% stating that they would be willing to pay more for sustainable products. I don’t know about you, but I think getting in with the next generation of consumers is a pretty nice perk.

WAYS TO JUMPSTART ELECTRIFICATION Even if you can’t create your own fleet of EVs right now, there are still ways you can start laying the groundwork for electrification. The electrification process will look and feel different for every company, so it’s important to make sure you understand how EVs will fit into your business. A great approach to building that understanding is to start by renting EVs instead of owning them. Companies like Fluid Truck offer delivery businesses 24/7 access to a variety of EVs already in the area. You can grab anything from cargo vans to pickup trucks as you test which sizes, models, and storage capacities would be best suited for your company’s needs. These test runs prepare you to make informed decisions about optimizing your own fleet in the future. Not to mention, you can supplement your fleet with rented EVs as you slowly assemble a collection of owned vehicles over time. This alleviates extra stress during the transition to electric.