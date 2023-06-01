BY Walid Al-Hajj4 minute read

Finding out that your less qualified colleague is making more money than you can create disheartening sentiment in the office, leaving you feeling demotivated, and frankly indignant to think of it. This is, however, nothing new, as a Pew Research Center study found that women made 82% of what their male colleagues did in 2022. This analysis included the median hourly wage earnings for both full- and part-time employees. What’s even more disheartening is that these results are similar to where the pay gap was in 2002, when women made 80% of what men did. It can be an infuriating experience finding out a coworker who does the same work and has the same level of qualifications as you is making more than you. Addressing this issue is often an emotional experience that can turn any office dynamic acrimonious, to say the least.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s natural to want to stand up for yourself and fight your way up the pay scale, but doing so professionally and reasonably requires some thought and a bit of research. Here’s what you can do: MINIMIZE YOUR EMOTIONAL RESPONSE In these sorts of situations, you may react in anger with a feeling of being dismayed and underappreciated. An emotional reaction can be justified to some extent, but when confronted in these situations, minimizing your emotional reactions can help you think more logically.

It’s important to take some time to process and digest the news. Following this, you can address the issue with your employer and arrange an appropriate time and place to discuss your compensation and bring up more specific points related to the topic. TRY TO UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION Perhaps your colleague has a higher level of education than you or has completed several certificates and courses that have helped them land a bigger paycheck. Maybe they have specific skills required for the job or have performed well on critical projects you’re not aware of.

These factors can make a difference in how much an employee is getting paid, so be sure to understand this reasoning first before pushing your manager or boss into a corner. REFRAIN FROM CALLING OUT COLLEAGUES Calling out a coworker for earning more than you likely won’t resolve anything. In fact, there’s a good chance it could only make things more uncomfortable for you and those you work with.

When addressing the issue with your manager or employer, refrain from mentioning specific names, compensation rates, or how you may have come to know this information. Be neutral in your approach, and explain the situation in a calm and collected tone. Similar to this, use market research to support your argument, and leave some room for questioning afterward. DO YOUR HOMEWORK, AND DO IT WELL Oftentimes, employees simply react by using their years of experience in the field or time with the company as a way to fight for higher pay. While these points can contribute to the overall outcome of your compensation, using market research can help solidify your argument even more.

advertisement

Be considerate of your employer and colleagues, even if they are making more than you. Be sure to use credible sources, and make sure you have an accurate understanding of how this research can be used in your favor. NEGOTIATE YOUR TERMS If you’re ready to clear the air, start negotiating your terms. Now is the time to clearly state your argument, and use your market research as a way to help support that argument. Make sure to have an open dialogue with your employer about specific terms.

If you’re not happy about something, negotiate with your boss. Find out if there is anything you can do to increase your chances of getting a raise, or how you can take on new responsibilities in the workplace that can help level out the playing field. Having a bit of confidence can help you stand up for what you believe is right and fair. TALK TO A TRUSTED PROFESSIONAL Refrain from talking to colleagues within the same department or company, as this could initiate feelings of demotivation, anger, or jealousy. If there is no direct person you can reach out to, consider finding legal services and advice that will help you give more professional advice.

DON’T BE SCARED TO RESIGN While this should be the last resort, don’t stick around for too long simply because you are scared to address the issue. After you have brought it up with your employer and you haven’t reached an agreement or nothing has been done about the situation, it’s in your best interest to start looking for new or better employment opportunities. Of course, this shouldn’t be the first and only resolution. Companies should encourage employees to be more transparent about critical issues that hinder their success, morality, and over company loyalty.

FINAL THOUGHTS Making your voice heard in the workplace can be a daunting and somewhat intimidating experience, especially when you need to address issues of unfair compensation. If you are ever confronted with this news, take some time to digest it, and make sure to use critical, logical, and fact-based evidence to support your argument. This is not an easy confrontation to have with your employer. However, highlighting possible inequality in the workplace can help put the company on track to resolving issues that have gone unnoticed for too long and open the discussion floor for more progressive workplace policies.