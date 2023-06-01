BY Cheri Beranek4 minute read

To draw and keep top talent today, money is great, but workplace culture may mean more. An MIT Sloan analysis of 34 million online profiles for employees who left their job during the Great Resignation found that compensation ranked only 16th in topics linked with employee turnover. On the other hand, a toxic work culture had 10.4 times more of an impact.

Their researchers also found a toxic corporate culture to be the strongest predictor of negative Glassdoor reviews, which hurt an employer’s brand and make it harder to attract talent. Culture has been a consistent workforce concern since before the pandemic when Glassdoor’s 2019 survey found that 73% of US job-seekers were only willing to apply at companies where the culture aligned with their values. Today, culture-building has never been more critical, but it comes with new challenges. Not all employees are in the office, and with fewer opportunities to get to know one another better, leaders are navigating new digital tools and approaches to keep employees engaged. We must build and strengthen relationships that drive fluid communication and feedback, but in today’s remote and hybrid workplace, that takes more intentional effort. At the foundation of building that culture is trust and transparency. MODEL OPEN COMMUNICATION

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A strong company culture built on trust needs meaningful relationships, which depend on healthy, transparent communication. By keeping a constant thumb on the pulse of our employees’ needs, we can more consistently meet those needs. Leaders can model open, honest communication by creating regular opportunities for one-on-one interactions to build relationships and earn the trust of their team. Using these opportunities to encourage employees to speak their minds and offer feedback, leaders can identify underutilized strengths and untapped potential they can later access when moving people into leadership positions. When leaders show employees they are actively working to improve their careers, this further solidifies that trust and strengthens employee loyalty to the team. Even as the company grows, leaders can train managers to encourage relationship-building in their people and appoint reporting groups to facilitate more regular communication and bring that info back up the chain. They can also intentionally keep lines of direct engagement open to their people. When we moved to a hybrid model, we realized our flat business model unintentionally left people out of conversations. We added some traditional layers of oversight and incorporated “skip meetings,” empowering anyone to skip over those layers and talk to anyone at any time. People came on board more aware of our culture, trusting they would have opportunities to meet with all levels of leadership and pursue greater involvement in company success.

ALIGN AROUND COMPANY VALUES The more fluid the transmission of information across a company, the easier it is for leaders to spread company values. When everyone is on the same page regarding departmental objectives and company values, leaders can demonstrate trust by giving the people they hired for their skills the space they need to do their job without micromanaging. They can empower team members to trust they can take on important tasks, allowing them to develop the confidence to tackle increasingly more complex problems and make better decisions faster and with greater autonomy. Values anchor a company and its people to what matters, and sustaining that alignment encourages employees to speak up when they feel themselves falling out. People trust they can safely “manage up” to their superiors when their actions fall short. They can feel encouraged to say “no” when projects or tasks fail to meet these company standards. They can also feel assured to ask for what they need in order to better meet them in their everyday work. When everyone trusts in one another’s alignment around company values, people feel more comfortable bringing ideas that build upon those values in new ways, resulting in greater innovation.

advertisement

In today’s fast-paced business world, a strong culture keeps companies competitive, but trust and transparency are at the core of that culture. REMOVE FEAR Making time available for people and engaging with them on a deeper level is only half of building trust—the other half is removing fear. Communication is most effective when no one holds back, especially when they need help or support, have urgent but critical feedback, or make a mistake. To keep these lines flowing with more direct, unfiltered communication, people need to know they can approach their leaders, and leaders need to encourage their people to come to them with problems by really listening and taking appropriate actions in response.