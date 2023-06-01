BY Danielle Wiley4 minute read

In today’s cultural landscapes, social concerns and political polarization have risen to become significant obstacles for brands. These issues have not only dominated conversations but also shaped consumer opinions and influenced their purchasing decisions.

One only has to look at the recent controversy over Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light sponsorship with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to see how brand partnerships can trigger unwanted consumer responses. Brands eager to harness the undeniable appeal and effectiveness of influencer marketing must now navigate the challenge of selecting the right people while remaining conscious of potential risks and backlash. We’ve all seen high-profile examples of brands facing public scrutiny for their stance on issues such as climate change, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ rights. Influencer partnerships can be just as problematic—if they aren’t handled in the right way.

Let’s look at five ways brands can collaborate effectively with influencers amid complex social and political environments. DO YOUR RESEARCH Before entering into a public partnership with an influencer, it’s critical for brands to conduct thorough research in order to understand influencer’s values, beliefs, and past behavior.

Influencer sourcing strategies often prioritize followers or engagement counts, but it’s just as important to review their content, how they interact with their audience, and any past controversies or issues in which they may have been involved. Brands should evaluate the influencer’s alignment with their own brand values and objectives, particularly in the case of high-profile, high-budget campaigns. Be sure to consider the influencer’s past partnerships and content quality, and prioritize creators who have a track record of responsible and authentic content creation. There are three main ways brands can discover and research influencers:

Utilizing DIY influencer platforms to search and connect with influencers

Leveraging social listening tools and analytics to manually search social platforms

Partnering with specialized influencer marketing agencies ENGAGE IN MEANINGFUL CONVERSATIONS Social media has given consumers a platform to voice their opinions and concerns, and brands should be willing to engage in open and constructive dialogues with their target markets. When brands dive into meaningful chats, they get closer to their audience, and that helps make their influencer marketing campaigns more impactful and relatable.

This also helps brands decide when they want to authentically contribute to the conversation when it comes to hot-button social and political issues. Nobody likes it when a brand jumps into an issue in a way that feels like disingenuous exploitation (shallow, performative Pride Month ads, anyone?). However, brands that consistently uphold their values and genuinely engage with social and political matters in a well-informed manner can foster trust and enduring connections with their customers. By actively listening to their target audience, understanding the nuances of the issues at hand, and collaborating with influential social media voices, brands can help foster positive change—while simultaneously strengthening their brand identity. EMBRACE THE CONTROVERSY (WHEN NECESSARY)

Embracing controversy, when done strategically, can help a brand stand out, generate buzz, and make a positive impact. A brand should consider embracing controversy in an influencer partnership when the partnership demonstrates the brand’s values. For instance, when a brand partners with a high-profile LGBTQ+ or BIPOC influencer, that can demonstrate a commitment to diversity and inclusivity. By taking a stand for marginalized communities, the brand can foster a positive image, showcasing its progressive values and attracting a wider audience that appreciates and respects such actions. Of course, that also means the same brand may alienate certain demographics, which may include parts of its existing consumer base. It’s important to strike a balance between taking a stand and avoiding excessive controversy, but the hard truth is staying silent is no longer the failsafe option—an increasing number of cause-focused consumers perceive silence as a form of complicity.

HAVE A PLAN AND STAY NIMBLE Despite taking all necessary precautions, brands may still face blowback or controversy from working with high-profile or controversial influencers. It’s essential to have a crisis management plan in place to help mitigate risks and be prepared to switch gears if necessary. This plan should include steps such as monitoring social media mentions, preparing statements or responses, and coordinating with the influencer and any associated agencies to address concerns. No one should be caught off guard and issuing statements of surprise. A well-researched campaign should include proactive and transparent communication.

Be prepared to adapt and pivot. The landscape of social issues and political polarization can change rapidly, and brands need to be agile in their approach to influencer marketing. This may involve reevaluating partnerships, modifying content, or taking an even stronger stance on social issues that align with the brand’s values. STAY TRUE TO BRAND VALUES Influencer marketing should always, always align with a brand’s core values and identity. Brands should do their homework upfront (or work with an agency) to ensure that the influencers they work with share their values and beliefs, and that their content resonates with their target audience.

It’s so important not to compromise on brand values or principles for the sake of an influencer partnership. In the same vein, once the partnership has been strategically established, it’s crucial to support that partnership—even if it stirs up controversy. Unless that creator does something egregious and unexpected and offensive, the brand should stand behind its spokesperson. This demonstrates consistency and commitment to the brand’s principles, which can resonate with consumers who share similar values. It can also showcase the brand’s authenticity and willingness to engage in challenging conversations, as well as its reputation as a socially responsible entity. THE FINAL WORD