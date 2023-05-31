BY Chalmers Brown3 minute read

Every employer wants an effective and efficient workforce. In fact, want is the wrong word here. You need your workforce to be productive. It’s a basic requirement for a healthy, functioning company.

With that said, many businesses still trust leadership to use “gut instinct” when it comes to major decisions like hiring, evaluating performances, and deciding when to let people go. In an era defined by data and precision, you need more effective methods to unlock the potential that each employee possesses. Performance analytics can help. THE NEED FOR TARGETED PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS Feedback is essential in the workplace. Performance reviews provide important insights into how an employee is fairing over time. Two-way communication keeps feedback loops open. Goals, such as OKRs (objectives and key results) and KPIs (key performance indicators), are also helpful. They create frameworks and determining factors to guide performance over time. Incentives, such as raises and bonuses, encourage employees to perform better, too.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

And yet, despite all the tools that you likely already employ, in most cases, the dual task of assessing and improving performance remains a vague, indefinite practice. Managers and HR teams are still collecting, processing, and analyzing the data on their own. And in the end, you have to make key decisions about employee development based on your own anecdotal experience and analysis. The age of data has finally started to break this status quo with the introduction of performance analytics. THE POWER OF PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS

Performance analytics tools track certain data points (often using sophisticated AI algorithms) to decode the success and failure of a team’s performance. Nuanced performance analytics frameworks also incorporate elements of behavioral science to create more actionable takeaways. Businesses can use this groundbreaking approach for evaluating performance to: analyze current conditions (descriptive analytics)

discover what drives present performance (diagnostic analytics)

anticipate future performance (predictive analytics)

engineer improvement for future performance (prescriptive analytics) Performance analytics allows leaders to use new advances in data and analysis to assess performance and decide when and how to prescribe improvements. It also paves the way for companies to turn employees into the best versions of themselves.

advertisement

THE BENEFITS OF PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS IN EMPLOYEE IMPROVEMENT Performance analytics is more than a blanket evaluation of your workforce. The goal isn’t to give everyone a pass or fail grade, give out some bonuses, put pressure on underperformers, and then move on. Good performance analytics incorporates behavioral analysis, coupling it with AI-driven analytics to produce applicable takeaways. The process starts with evaluating each employee, from top performers to currently underperforming employees, using behavioral science. Employers can then use the data behind an employee’s current and past track record (such as their business acumen, situational judgment, emotional intelligence, and other skills) to identify and cultivate key areas of growth. This works for both existing and future employees.

As far as current staffers are concerned, performance analytics allows your employees to see if they’re doing well, measured against specific KPIs and OKRs. If they’re in the right spot, you can reinforce good behaviors and equip employees to continue delivering positive results. If they are statistically underperforming in areas of their work, having access to an objective assessment enables you to provide genuine constructive feedback that can facilitate growth. When it comes to the hiring process, performance analytics creates a clear blueprint to follow. It identifies key behaviors and activities that set top performers apart from everyone else. This means that when you hire for each position you’re aware of what to look for. The data helps you uncover what primes employees to succeed in specific areas of your organization. Whether it’s optimizing your current workforce or choosing your future one, performance analytics takes the guesswork out of improving employee performance. It provides employees and their leaders with a clear picture of how they can unlock the best version of themselves, both now and in the future.