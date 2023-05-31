The way of the Road Runner: Winning time and again in the marketplace

BY Kris Cravey4 minute read

Growing up as a Gen Xer, one of my favorite cartoon reruns was Looney Tunes. Two prominent characters were Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, and in each episode, Wile E. Coyote had one mission: capture and eat the Road Runner. He deployed every possible strategy and tactic to capture the Road Runner. The Road Runner, however, had only one strategy: Run fast! The Road Runner won every time. In this children’s cartoon, there is a gem of truth for business: Focus on what you’re good at! The challenge with many startups and even mature businesses is competing priorities. There is no shortage of opportunities that come your way that can distract you from what you are trying to build. While it may be difficult as a startup to resist the temptation of new sales opportunities or developing new business lines, products, or services in underserved markets, not every opportunity is a good one if it distracts you from your mission and what you’re really good at. THE HEDGEHOG CONCEPT

Many years ago, Jim Collins described this as the hedgehog concept. He found companies that were “built to last” or make the transition from “good to great” had common DNA; they were religiously focused on mission. These companies understood what they were trying to build, what they were truly passionate about, what they believed they could be the best in the world at, and what made the economics of their business models work in the long run. As a previous executive for a large established enterprise and a growth-stage unicorn startup, I know too well the distractions that come with growth. Research and data that reveal billions of dollars of opportunities in various verticals in your industry are plentiful. Resist the temptation! These opportunities are fraught with diversions that add cost, resources, and time. Stay focused on your mission and building what you’re truly passionate about. Be selective and focused in your efforts… more Road Runner and less Wile E. Coyote. HOW TO BE MORE SELECTIVE

Business leaders are taught universally to diversify their business and customer base, which is the logical thing to do. More is supposed to be better, right? After all, you don’t want all of your eggs in one basket, so to speak. But the truth is, not all customers are created equal. Some customers can be 5x, 10x, and even 100x multipliers. If you get it right and can deliver for that exponential customer, they can unlock the door to a world of new opportunities and learnings to advance your mission. I like to describe it this way: If you have Moby Dick on the line, tell everyone else to stop fishing and help get him in the boat. In other words, focus your effort on what you have in hand. If you get that right, other opportunities (and customers) can follow. Obviously, not everyone is lucky enough to land Moby Dick, but you can be selective about the products you build, the services you offer, and the industries and customers you pursue. Here are a few things to ask to help you be more selective:

1. How does this opportunity advance our mission? In other words, does it get you closer to achieving your mission at scale or is it completely unrelated? Will this be a distraction to what you are trying to achieve, diverting resources and cash, or will it accelerate your progress? 2. Does this opportunity align with what we are truly passionate about? If you’re not passionate about the work, it can be difficult to garner your best efforts. Your products/services will likely be lackluster and not well supported, which can create a poor customer experience and harm your brand. 3. Do we believe we can be the best in the world in this space? In the Jack Welch days, General Electric used to only compete in markets where they believed they could be number one or two. If you’re in a startup, this might be a difficult proposition to fathom. But could you achieve this position at scale, or is the market too saturated with entrenched players that have good products/services, making it hard to differentiate or disrupt?

4. Does the business model economics work? In other words, is this opportunity scalable and sustainable from a financial perspective for your business and your customers? Do you have a clear path to breaking even and profitability, or are the factors unrealistic to make it reasonably attainable? I often tell people, let’s do the math first and then work backward. In other words, if you know the mathematical marker to hit to make it viable (e.g. sales, speed, volume, cost, etc.), you can then go back through your process and determine if it’s feasible and what actions you would have to take to unlock that potential. This is where you don’t want to overestimate your capability and under-deliver. Instead, give yourself a true assessment of what can actually be achieved and over what period of time. You might be in a place where you feel you don’t have the luxury to be selectively focused. You may be in survival mode. However, that’s the delusion of Wile E. Coyote. A singular focus on what you’re really good at and passionate about building is the way of the Road Runner and to winning time and again in the marketplace.