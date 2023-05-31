BY Shannon Tucker4 minute read

Let’s start with an assignment: log on to your company’s Glassdoor page right now. The average rating for a company is 3.6 out of 5. Is your company below average? If so, it’s time to act. Is your company’s rating above average? There’s likely still room for improvement.

When it comes to reputation management, not enough companies are starting with basics like their Glassdoor page. Given that this platform sees 55 million visitors monthly, it’s time to prioritize it. WHY MANAGING YOUR REPUTATION ON GLASSDOOR MATTERS You’re Hiring

This one is obvious. As much as 86 percent of job candidates consider a company’s reviews and ratings prior to submitting their application. In the case of Glassdoor users, around 60% of them explore at least five reviews before making a decision about a particular company. You Need To Retain Top Talent There’s a treasure trove of feedback about your company culture on Glassdoor that you may not otherwise receive by sending an employee survey or asking employees outright. Not all feedback is valid—some is from disgruntled employees who weren’t a good fit. But the companies that find ways to improve based on Glassdoor feedback will see an increase in trust and happiness from current employees. In fact, 65% of Glassdoor users acknowledge that their perception of a company becomes more favorable after seeing an employer has responded to a review.

You Are Looking For More Media Coverage Or Award Wins Maybe you’re about to announce a new product or you’re hoping to win an award that touts your amazing company culture. Did you know that reporters and award judges often visit a company’s Glassdoor page to see what’s being said about them? Reporters want to speak to credible, healthy companies. If your Glassdoor page points to themes of poor management, they aren’t likely to quote your CEO on a piece about how to successfully manage a company. Investors And Board Members Care

No one wants to invest in a company that appears to be a hot mess. I’ve heard of investors calling CEOs to ask about certain claims made on Glassdoor pages. Board members may want to know more about DEI practices; Glassdoor has a score for that, too. REPUTATION MANAGEMENT BEST PRACTICES Now that you know why Glassdoor matters, let’s talk about some best practices to which your company should adhere.

Monitor And Update Your Glassdoor Page Regularly Not updating the page regularly is a missed opportunity to share insights about your company culture. Control the narrative on your page as much as you can by sharing updated team photos, recent award wins, and current job openings. It’s not helpful to respond to reviews months after they are written—it makes your company look dismissive and disorganized. Create a plan (or use a tool like Sprout Social) to ensure you don’t miss new reviews. Create A Culture That Shows Leadership Values Feedback

Sometimes a particularly scathing review will come up in conversations among employees. Let your team know you welcome Glassdoor reviews, even if they are negative. Instead of appearing defeated or defensive, share that reviews are helpful because they provide insight into how employees are feeling. Give Employees A Better Outlet To Provide Feedback Although you welcome feedback, it doesn’t need to be public. If Glassdoor is the only outlet your employees have, they will use it. Instead, create an internal anonymous channel—such as Suggestion Ox—where team members can feel comfortable sharing feedback that will go directly to HR/leadership without making their grievances public.

Don’t Ghost The Reviews A negative review without a response means the employee got the last word. It automatically looks like it’s true because the employer hasn’t shared their side. Although exceptions exist, in most cases I recommend responding to all Glassdoor reviews—both positive and negative—to show you are paying attention and you care about the feedback.

I understand some companies may not want to respond to all reviews. If that’s you, then consider: Correctness : Is the review spreading misinformation that needs to be refuted? Don’t assume it’s true or false without researching first.

: Is the review spreading misinformation that needs to be refuted? Don’t assume it’s true or false without researching first. Opportunity: Will a response provide transparency and help build a relationship with your audience? Does it give you a chance to communicate a plan of action for resolution?​

Will a response provide transparency and help build a relationship with your audience? Does it give you a chance to communicate a plan of action for resolution?​ Regularity : Are you only responding to positive reviews? Are you responding randomly? It’s best to be consistent.

: Are you only responding to positive reviews? Are you responding randomly? It’s best to be consistent. Risk : Will a response appear defensive, or will a response diffuse the situation because the person simply wants to be heard?

: Will a response appear defensive, or will a response diffuse the situation because the person simply wants to be heard? Professionalism: Does the message or review use racist, derogatory, or profane language? If yes, then do not respond​. DON’T RESPOND TO REVIEWS PERFORMATIVELY—ACT ON THEM This is the part that too many companies get wrong.

People get caught up in determining whether to respond to reviews and then wordsmithing the perfect response. By the time they hit “post,” the most important part has been overlooked—absorbing what the review said and learning from it. Dig into the feedback. Once you get over initial (and normal) feelings of defensiveness, look for nuggets of truth. Take action on the feedback that is valid. THE FINAL WORD