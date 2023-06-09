Here’s the easy way to cancel or pause streaming services

Our family spends north of $80 on seven streaming TV and movie services every month on top of the $80-plus we shell out for YouTube TV.

And now that summer is here and the Hollywood writers strike is about to dry out the entertainment pipeline for a while, that money can be better spent elsewhere.

So if you, like me, are looking to tighten your streaming belt for the next few months, here are the direct cancellation links to the big-name providers—plus information about how to pause memberships if you’re not ready to commit to quit just yet.

Amazon

To say goodbye to Prime Video, you’ll have to quit Amazon Prime entirely, which means longer shipping times, less free music, and missing out on a host of other benefits. That’s how they get you, right?