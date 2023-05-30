The boon of green infrastructure: Nature-based solutions benefit the environment, the economy, and businesses

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

If you asked an average person what “green infrastructure” entails, they might say something about buildings constructed from recycled materials, powered by solar panels, or with dedicated green space on the premises.

None of these responses are entirely wrong, according to Torey Carter-Conneen, CEO of the American Society of Landscape Architects, but they’re not exactly right, either. “The simplest way I would describe green infrastructure is that it works with nature to solve a problem,” Carter-Coneen says. “Contrast that with gray infrastructure, which basically refers to concrete, steel, and other hard construction materials.” Gray infrastructure is not designed to offer solutions to the problems of climate change, or to those caused by development in heat islands, natural flood plains, drought-prone areas, and other vulnerable ecosystems. WORKING WITH NATURE, NOT AGAINST As an example of green infrastructure at work, Carter-Conneen cites the problem of stormwater runoff. “In most communities, this runoff is channeled by storm drains and routed to wastewater facilities,” he says. “But with increasing amounts of rain associated with storms, draining systems and water treatment facilities are completely overwhelmed—which is why in many communities you see problems with standing water. It leads to flooding and water contamination; that’s why, during periods of heavy rain, we hear about communities needing to boil their water to keep it safe to drink.”

So what is the green infrastructure solution? Carter-Conneen cites rain gardens as a functional and beautiful option. These bioretention facilities absorb groundwater runoff at a rate 30% higher than most lawns and then filter that water into the ground to hydrate local flora. Take, for example, a rain garden project in Durham, North Carolina. Homeowners worked in partnership with the city to install rain gardens and dry wells in their yards. These rain gardens are designed to hold groundwater, keeping it from running off and increasing pollution in a nearby lake. This approach not only alleviates stormwater runoff but also increases local plant biodiversity, which in turn supports local wildlife. More broadly, landscape architects incorporate natural solutions in places we visit every day. From landfills turned parks to public parks doubling as flood protection and restored old-growth urban forests, green infrastructure provides a host of co-benefits, Carter-Conneen says. Chief among these is promoting the local community’s enjoyment of beautiful natural spaces, alongside safety and protection from environmental degradation.

WHEN ENVIRONMENTAL AND ECONOMIC GROWTH MEET Carter-Conneen reports that there’s one particular conversation the ASLA is increasingly having, around green infrastructure and job creation—and it’s one that gives cause for optimism. “The bottom line is that green infrastructure creates more jobs,” he says. In March of 2023, the World Economic Forum estimated that 100,000 clean energy jobs had already been created. A net $90 billion of the $370 billion allocated for renewable energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has already been invested, “so there remains an enormous opportunity in both policy and legislation that is going to trickle down to and translate into jobs,” Carter-Conneen explains. To better understand the implications of these legislative changes, the ASLA often asks members what they are experiencing in their day-to-day work. In a late 2021 member survey, the organization asked questions about issues such as the demand for planning and design solutions that take into account climate change. Sixty-five percent of the organization’s members have recommended the integration of climate solutions to all or most of their clients, Carter-Conneen reports. Nearly half of the members reported involvement with climate-focused projects that had a construction value of over $1 million, and nearly a third of members reported climate projects having a construction value of $10 million. Particularly in projects over $1 million, Carter-Conneen says, more jobs per project are created when clients choose climate-positive design solutions over unsustainable ones.

A CHALLENGE FOR ENTERPRISE LEADERS Carter-Conneen likes to remind industry leaders of the words of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson: “Economic growth and environmental protection are not at odds. They’re opposite sides of the same coin if you’re looking at longer-term prosperity.” Half the world’s GDP is connected to nature, after all, with construction, agriculture, and food and beverage industries experiencing the most severe impacts from nature loss. Still, Carter-Conneen reports that he sees inertia in some industries in a continued over-reliance on gray infrastructure. “We’ve had this problem, frankly, since the Industrial Revolution, where humans have spent a lot of time trying to control and prevail over nature, which is just clearly not working,” he says. Now, “we’ve seen the headlines about biodiversity loss in the rate of species and extinction. When business leaders choose to ignore these warning signs, it’s only going to be to our own peril, particularly in these related industries.”