How generative AI is streamlining the concept phase in new product development

BY Kevin Bailey

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a household name in all aspects of business. Machine learning helps automate and streamline business operations, and developers continue to find new applications for AI as an extension of business automation. As AI becomes even more sophisticated, it can play a pivotal role in more complex applications such as physical product design and development.

Anyone familiar with product design and development understands its complex and time-consuming nature. Designing any real-world product requires numerous concepts and prototypes, all calculated and purpose-driven, before settling on a final design. Recently, generative AI has emerged as a valuable tool for new product development. With the capability to promote creativity and streamline conceptual design, generative AI promises to change our approaches to the entire development process for the better, and here’s how. WHAT EXACTLY IS GENERATIVE AI?

Let’s clear up several misconceptions about AI. Machines can’t be programmed to think for themselves. Programmers are required to formulate problems, create models, determine data to train the models, and remove biases to power AI. Machine learning is one tool used by AI. With machine learning, the AI model gathers new data and adapts using algorithms and statistical models. Generative AI takes AI to the next level. As the name implies, generative AI generates data, whether it’s audio, computer code, 3D objects, video, etc. It uses existing data to create novel output and, when used for product design, generative AI creates new ideas and designs rather than recognizing and categorizing existing data. Perhaps the best-known example of generative AI is ChatGPT. OpenAI developed ChatGPT as an AI-powered natural language processing tool. This generative AI model enables human-like conversations with machines, can answer questions, compose emails and essays, and generate computer code using simple language instructions. As a result, some organizations are adapting ChatGPT to program complex processes.

In product development, generative AI is aiding conceptualization. Generative AI is ideal for amalgamating a host of techniques, processes, and known solutions into new ideas and configurations, enabling designers to better explore unthought-of options. AI outputs can also help streamline the design testing process. 5 WAYS GENERATIVE AI HELPS PRODUCT DESIGN Generative AI opens so many new design possibilities. Here are five ways we see generative AI changing our approach to product development:

1. Concept Visualization Generative AI algorithms can create realistic, three-dimensional renderings of new product concepts. Visualizing the design and form of a potential product makes it easier for stakeholders to understand what is required to physically build that product. Having comprehensive AI-generated renderings reduces the number of physical prototypes needed and speeds up concept exploration, review, and approval. 2. Design Optimization

Once the product development team has an initial design, AI algorithms can analyze the design data and suggest modifications. For example, can the product be made lighter or stronger? What impact does the design have on costs and manufacturability? With the help of generative AI, designers can create better and more cost-effective products faster. 3. Material Selection As part of design optimization, generative AI can help choose the best materials based on cost and performance specifications. The AI algorithm can predict how different materials will perform based on their properties, assessing different materials for their strength and fatigue resistance. AI also makes it easier to predict production costs based on various material and process choices.

4. Prototype Acceleration In addition to building physical prototypes, generative AI can render accurate digital prototypes of proposed product designs. Using digital techniques is more cost-effective for design iteration and testing compared to physical prototyping. Using digital designs reduces the number of prototype generations. 5. Concept Evaluation

One of the most time-consuming aspects of product development is combining a new invention’s form, style, functionality, and ergonomics. Generative AI makes performing “what if” scenarios simpler and enhances the process of comparing and assessing different product concepts. Comparing design concepts helps designers and engineers make informed decisions about which concepts to pursue. It also clarifies which product designs won’t work, reducing the risk of investing time and resources in an idea that isn’t feasible. Generative AI is having an impact on design across industries. For example, reducing weight through product design and material choices can have a considerable impact. Handheld tools can be made lighter and more ergonomic. The weight of sports equipment can be optimized to improve performance. Automobiles and aircraft can be optimized for better fuel consumption or to handle a larger payload. Reducing the shipping weight of any product can result in substantial savings. Generative AI algorithms have been proven to reduce the cost of parts by 6% to 20%, part weight by 10% to 15%, and cut development time by 30% to 50%. While using computer modeling for product development is old hat, applying generative AI to product design is still a relatively new idea. Design and engineering work together, and generative AI is being increasingly used in engineering products such as thermal design, fluid flow optimization, electrical design, optics, and acoustics. Dozens of companies are developing generative AI learning models that can be applied throughout the product development process. Of course, the tools are only as valuable as the experts who use them. Expect to see a new wave of product designers and engineers who understand generative AI tools and know how to use these tools to create the next generation of innovative products.