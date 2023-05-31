People are mad about TikTok’s (great) new font

BY Zachary Petit3 minute read

Having a fervent fan base can be a double-edged sword for an app: Yes, from a business perspective, it’s undeniably great to have more than a billion users, as TikTok does. Just don’t try changing your font.

As Instagram and other popular apps have learned the hard way when changing (checks notes) anything, people don’t like change. So, this month, when TikTok replaced Proxima Nova and Sofia Pro with TikTok Sans, its first bespoke typeface (which it rolled out globally last week), it naturally spawned the usual rage takes when users began seeing it overlaid on videos and everywhere else in the app. @tiktoknewsroom Introducing TikTok Sans 🎉 Let your creativity and authentic moments shine with our new bespoke typeface ✨ ♬ original sound – TikTok Newsroom But here’s the thing: Once users forget the previous typefaces that existed in the first place (and they will), they’ll realize the new TikTok Sans is actually a positive. Because the designers at Grilli Type, which created TikTok Sans, know what they’re doing.

[Image: Grilli Type/TikTok] In an email, a spokesperson for TikTok writes that the brand collaborated with Grilli for about a year on the release. Their reasoning for the change is straightforward enough: “We needed a typeface that works from small screens to large billboards while consistently representing our brand identity. Grilli Type has a wealth of experience in developing bespoke typefaces for leading-edge brands. Their work inherits the technical excellence of Swiss typography but also injects a strong personality into every detail.” [Image: Grilli Type/TikTok] Grilli cofounder Thierry Blancpain says that while the brand’s former fonts sometimes harmonized, they often clashed due to their letter constructions and stylistic expressions. Ultimately, Grilli developed not just a single typeface, but a variable font system allowing for a range of expressiveness, consisting of TikTok Sans Display and TikTok Sans Text—with the former suited to marketing and branding, and the latter to user=interface applications. [Image: Grilli Type/TikTok] Freed from a static design, the font’s variable qualities give the brand the option to customize the letterforms’ weight, optical size, slant, and dark mode qualities for late-night scrolling.

[Image: Grilli Type/TikTok] “Custom type design is often a battle between uniqueness and functionality,” Blancpain says. “We’re not interested in decoration for its own sake, and our design process specifically works to avoid that. . . . TikTok Sans’ design offers an energetic expression that fits the user base and their experience with the app. Things are always moving, there’s often an element of surprise.” One key goal of the initiative: accessibility. Blancpain and his team designed around 700 glyphs for each font, supporting over 200 languages. As TikTok notes, the new letterforms have wider openings and clearer strokes in addition to simpler shapes; coupled with letter spacing that expands as the font gets smaller and increased line height, the result is an overhauled, improved reading experience. It’s also safer, with built-in anti-spoofing features, so that, say, you can tell when the “@tayIorswift” messaging you is an imposter: “@tayiorswift.” [Image: Grilli Type/TikTok] But none of that matters quite yet at the outset of a predictable recoil—which makes one wonder if it was daunting for Grilli to take on a project like this in the first place.