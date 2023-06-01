These 3 counterintuitive changes can immediately improve any meeting

BY Julie Winkle Giulioni3 minute read

Meetings—a perennial and important feature of the business landscape—have only become more critical in today’s remote and hybrid environments. Unfortunately, according to many leaders and employees, they’ve not become any more effective.

According to team messaging app Pumble, the average employee spends more than 50% of their workweek in meetings, only 17% of senior managers consider their meetings productive, and U.S. businesses waste $37 billion on unproductive meetings. Conventional thinking has contributed to the lackluster state of meetings today. Therefore, I believe unconventional thinking is the solution. Leaders who want to get more out of their meetings should implement these counterintuitive strategies: Do less When asking people to give up valuable time to attend a meeting, it’s tempting to want to make the most of the investment by addressing a broad range of topics. Unfortunately, the result of this is usually longer meetings, diffused conversations, and lack of action.

Instead of thinking expansively, think narrowly when possible. Identify the one or two things that everyone must walk away with. Create outcomes that are specific, objective, and action-oriented. Instead of defaulting to a vague purpose like “Discuss ABC” or “Consider XYZ,” frame outcomes in terms of concrete, active verbs. These might include “decide,” “analyze,” “plan,” and “agree.” This helps meeting attendees prepare and contribute meaningfully—as well as enjoy a greater sense of progress, momentum, and achievement. And, if you can’t articulate such an outcome, rethink the meeting and consider sharing a memo, email, or video instead. Be exclusive When you narrow your focus to create an action-oriented outcome, it’s easier to determine who’s uniquely prepared to contribute to achieving the goals of a given meeting. These are the people to invite to the meeting—and no one else. Many leaders hold the false belief that when it comes to meetings, the more the merrier. But gratuitous inclusion is in no one’s best interest. It’s more expensive, less focused, and a primary cause of meeting fatigue and burnout.

As a young consultant, I used to motivate myself (read: stress myself out) by prorating the salaries of the people in my workshops to calculate the organization’s investment in their attendance. This is a powerful exercise when planning meetings as well. It’s time to treat meetings as assets to be optimized, just like every other team asset. You can easily and efficiently keep others in the loop with summaries, access to recordings, or transcripts they can scan at their leisure. Thanks to technology, attending a meeting isn’t required to benefit from its outcomes. Contain your contributions If you’ve convened a meeting, you’re likely energized by, knowledgeable about, committed to, and/or responsible for the issues to be addressed. As a result, it’s easy for you to assume an outsized role that can manifest in inadvertent and excessive talking. Understand that the purpose of the meeting is to engage in a dialogue, not a monologue. The most effective meeting leaders consciously restrict their contributions. They are conscious to speak for no more than 20% of the meeting to ensure that they don’t monopolize the floor, and instead to create the space for others to engage.

As counterintuitive as it may seem, your greatest contribution to a meeting isn’t what you share but what you ask others. Great questions can unlock the engagement, wisdom, and creativity of your team. In fact, you can ensure a richer and more thoughtful conversation when you even frame the agenda itself as a series of questions to be explored. Instead of adding your point of view (which can sometimes have a chilling effect on the contributions of others), listen curiously and follow up intelligently. Play the role of conductor, ensuring even participation across the entire group. And remember that silence is golden. Don’t feel compelled to fill the dead air. Give meeting attendees time to reflect. Sometimes the best ideas come during the final beat of a pause. Meetings can be one of a leader’s most powerful tools, but not if they stick to old habits that consume valuable time, drain energy, undermine productivity, and underutilize talent. Counterintuitive practices like doing less, being exclusive, and containing your contributions can help make your meetings more worthwhile.