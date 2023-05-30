How long can companies keep on raising prices?

BY James Surowiecki5 minute read

Even with unemployment at just 3.5%, polls show that most Americans think the economy’s headed in the wrong direction. The University of Michigan consumer-sentiment survey has fallen to near historic lows, reflecting pessimism about both the current state of the economy and future expectations. The main reason? Inflation, of course, which around a third of consumers say is causing them major financial strains.

And yet amid all this gloom about rising prices, something odd has been happening: Consumers have just kept spending, even on things that aren’t normally thought of as necessities. In late April, Pepsi said its North American revenue had risen by double digits in the first quarter, and that it expected profits to be up solidly for the year. A couple of weeks later, Anheuser-Busch trounced Wall Street expectations, with its first-quarter profits rising almost 14%. Both Pepsi and Anheuser-Busch have hiked prices substantially over the past year. And instead of scaring customers away, that’s mainly resulted in a big boost to these companies’ bottom lines. Pepsi and Anheuser-Busch are not alone. While profit margins for the S&P 500 peaked in late 2021 (when the combination of pent-up customer demand from the pandemic and supply-chain issues made it easy for companies to raise prices) and have fallen since, they’re still well above where they were pre-pandemic. And even as overall inflation has cooled, companies still don’t seem afraid of price hikes: in 2022, Pepsi raised prices by an average of 10% in the first quarter, 12% in the second, 7% in the third, and started 2023 by raising prices again in the first quarter. Those kinds of numbers help explain why it’s become increasingly popular to call the inflation we’re seeing now “greedflation,” attributing it to money-hungry companies with near-monopoly power jacking up prices and effectively holding consumers hostage. But while it’s certainly true that a chunk of the inflation we’ve seen, particularly in consumer products, is the result of companies like Pepsi making more money, neither greed nor monopoly power really captures what’s going on.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Pepsi and Anheuser-Busch, after all, are not any greedier than they were four years ago. And they don’t sell necessities, like gasoline (or even grocery staples). No one has to buy soda or Doritos or drink Budweiser. And while these companies own big chunks of their respective markets, they have plenty of competition, not just from other dominant players (like Coca-Cola), but from smaller and private-label brands in Pepsi’s case and craft beers in Anheuser Busch’s. There’s nothing, ultimately, keeping consumers from buying less soda or beer, or substituting away from them. And yet despite all this, these companies have been able to push through price increases above their costs, and make them stick—without having much of an impact on the actual amount of product they’re selling. So what explains what we’re seeing? It’s actually something pretty basic: Companies like Pepsi have realized that they have more pricing power than they thought they did, and they’re taking advantage of it. These companies raised prices in 2021 because of higher anticipated costs—when they saw that it didn’t hurt consumer demand for their products, they raised prices again. And when that didn’t hurt revenues or profits, they raised them again. These companies have been able to do this because they are not what economists call price-takers, operating in a world where the price is set by the market, and companies simply supply as much as they can at the market price. Instead, they’re pricemakers: They have to decide how much to charge for their products. And price setting in the real world is a complicated process, reflecting costs, the potential impact of price on long-run consumer demand, how competitors might react, and so on. While elaborate computer models and forecasting techniques help, pricing is still ultimately art rather than science. And those models seem to have underestimated how much customers would be willing to pay for, say, a 12-pack of Pepsi.

You can see that in the recurrence of the word “elasticity” on the earnings calls of consumer-products companies. The more elastic consumer demand is (or the higher its elasticity), the more price-sensitive consumers are, and the more likely they are to buy less or switch to a different product. Low elasticity, by contrast, means that price increases have only a small impact on demand. And back in 2021, Pepsi’s CEO, Ramon Laguarta, said, “What we’re seeing across the world is much lower elasticity on pricing than we’ve seen historically.” Companies could raise prices and customers would not flee. Now, 2021 was an unusual situation: The job market was rebounding and consumers were flush with cash because of stimulus payments and because they’d spent so little in 2020 on things like travel, entertainment, and eating out. But the striking thing is that, even as those effects have faded, consumers have stayed relatively price-insensitive. Of course, we all complain about the cost of living. But most Americans just keep spending. And so, in its most recent earnings call, Pepsi’s CEO said, “Elasticities are still holding up quite well across the globe.” In economic terms, this means that companies like Pepsi have market power. Some economists attribute this to corporate consolidation and a lack of competition (though the idea that Coke and Pepsi are not competitive seems not quite right). But it’s also due to the power of brand. And companies with strong ones have realized that they can charge us more than they had been, and most of us will keep buying. As Fed chairman Jerome Powell put it back in 2021, companies have raised prices “because they can.”