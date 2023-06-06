How to know if you need an executive coach

Over the past several decades, high-powered leaders have increasingly turned to executive coaches to help guide them as they advance through their careers. More recently, people are realizing that all kinds of workers can benefit from having a career coach .

I was a retained search consultant for 25-plus years, and now I write executive résumés. I talk about career and life performance and satisfaction with executives and board members every week. For some time, I have been able to tell which of them have had coaches and which haven’t. It shows in their composure and executive presence, and I often encourage my clients to explore the idea of working with a coach.

Here’s why executive coaching is becoming more popular, and how you can decide if an executive coach is right for you.

Investing in coaching

I once spoke with Heather Kirkby, chief people officer at Recursion Pharmaceuticals about the benefits of executive coaches. Kirkby previously served as the vice president of talent development at Intuit. She told me Intuit had made coaching the primary element of its senior leadership development program. Then, based on the success of that decision, the company offered coaching to many more of its people leaders. The program was so successful that when she moved to Recursion, Kirkby initiated coaching programs there, too.