Getting the most from your hybrid cloud system

BY FastCo Works

The pandemic ensured that just about any company behind in their digital transformation journey had to catch up quickly. Three years after COVID hit stateside, remote work has become de rigueur. Yet while it enables businesses of all kinds to work from anywhere, it also can present challenges like data compliance and system latency.

Hybrid cloud services—which combine public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure to run applications—have evolved to mitigate those issues. But are most businesses’ systems up to the challenge? A panel of experts discussed that very topic during IBM’s Future of Hybrid Cloud virtual event in partnership with Fast Company. Here are three key takeaways: 1. Cloud is fueling innovation across a wide variety of industries and use cases. The pandemic served as a “forcing function” on two levels, said David Boland, vice president of cloud strategy of Wasabi Technologies. First, it accelerated by several years the widespread adoption of hybrid cloud. Second, it forced hybrid cloud services to evolve in response to demand. “Our customers learned very quickly about what we call the ‘gremlins’ that exist in a hybrid cloud: network performance, slow databases, resources, poor-performing applications,” he said. “Those were things people had to face right away, and I think that the [cloud services] met the challenge. We’ve now jumped ahead of where I expected the industry to be at this point.”

And other industries have, in turn, responded by leveraging hybrid cloud for applications across fintech, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, telehealth, and more, said Nataraj Nagaratnam, an IBM fellow and chief technology officer of the company’s Cloud Security division. “It’s opened up a plethora of applications and opportunities,” he said. “When you look across industries, the hybrid cloud model is actually helping accelerate all kinds of innovation.” Nagaratnam shared an example from the financial world: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, one of the largest public banks in Germany, uses multi-cloud encryption technology from IBM. The program, called Unified Key Orchestrator, gives businesses a single point of control for their data encryption keys, even though those keys are safely stored across multiple cloud environments. “From a compliance perspective, banks want to make sure they encrypt the data,” Nagaratnam said. “But in the industry, we jokingly say, ‘Encryption is for amateurs; key management is for professionals.’ Imagine you can get the level of security a bank requires, but as a cloud service—wherever your data is, you’re securing them with the keys. So absolutely, it’s accelerating innovation to take a hybrid-cloud approach.”

2. Storing immutable copies of data can mitigate ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity concerns. That safe and effective encryption of data can also serve to mitigate cybersecurity risks. Boland specifically pointed to the recent wave of ransomware, a type of malware that locks up computer systems or the data on it. Typically, the attacker demands payment in exchange for unlocking the machines or the data, threatening to keep the data encrypted and inaccessible if the ransom isn’t paid. “If a bad actor gets access to your network, one of the first things they look for is a backup copy of your data so they can encrypt that, too, or delete it,” Boland explained. “But if you make an immutable backup copy of the data, and keep it in a place in the cloud, it would be very hard to get access to your backups—and even if they did, the fact that they can’t change or delete it means they can’t hold it for ransom.”

The conventional wisdom is the “3-2-1” rule, Boland said, which calls for organizations to keep three copies of their data—two of them on different systems and one of them both off-site and offline. “Instead of putting it in a cardboard box and sending it off to a salt mine someplace for storage, keeping it in the cloud gives you instant access to that backup if there’s a problem,” he said. “It’s one of the best ways to mitigate and protect from ransomware or natural disasters.” 3. Businesses should take a risk-based approach when assessing their current systems. For organizations wondering if their current systems are robust enough to meet ongoing challenges, Nagaratnam recommends a clear-eyed assessment. “We would urge them to take three steps, starting with taking a risk-based approach,” he said. “Ask of everything, how does it affect my risk? For example, if we have misconfiguration in the cloud, what steps do I need to take?”