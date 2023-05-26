In search of problems that quantum “is uniquely designed to exploit”

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

When IBM’s pioneering artificial intelligence Watson stumped future Jeopardy! cohost Ken Jennings in primetime in 2011, the machine’s gray matter resided in nearly a hundred super-cooled high-performance computing (HPC) servers hidden offstage. Barely a decade later, AI has burst free from the lab, replaced by quantum computing as the field’s heir apparent paradigm shift, while even supercomputers have since sublimated into the cloud, reducing the need for companies to invest in their own big iron. Taken together, these recent developments not only underscore how fast the industry has evolved but also how accessible even bleeding-edge computing has become.

That accessibility and simplicity will be key if quantum hopes to make the leap from R&D to mission-critical applications. Best known for its spooky abilities to circumvent the limits of Moore’s Law in so-called “classical” computing, quantum is eyed with interest by companies in finance, pharmaceuticals, energy, and aerospace—each of which faces costly bottlenecks using traditional algorithms. Pairing quantum’s budding capabilities with high-performance computing-as-a-service (HPCaaS) promises to put scarce qubits to work solving real-world problems that much faster. “We’re looking for problems quantum is uniquely designed to exploit,” explained Katie Pizzolato, director of quantum theory and computational science at IBM. “Whether that’s simulating nature, exploring data with complex structures, or optimizing optimization, there are a lot of opportunities for quantum and classical computers to work in tandem solving them.” Pizzolato’s remarks were made as part of a “fireside chat” with Hillery Hunter, CTO of IBM infrastructure at the Future of Hybrid Cloud 2023, hosted by Fast Company in partnership with IBM. A “FRICTIONLESS WORKFLOW”

Unlike other much-heralded technologies searching for a raison d’être, quantum won’t have to look far for customers. For example, Boeing has already partnered with IBM to model the optimal weight and airflow across its next-generation wings, while JPMorgan Chase and other banks hope to enlist quantum techniques in their eternal struggle against fraud. And E.ON is exploring its potential to help balance a distributed, renewable power grid. In each case, quantum’s knack for finding needles in unfathomably large analytical haystacks has immediate applications. But bringing those capabilities to bear in business settings will require working hand-in-glove with HPC arrays to prepare, process, and route the vast amounts of data subject to quantum computation. “We see them as highly complementary, which is why both are part of the cloud conversation,” Hunter said. “Just as you wouldn’t use your phone and laptop for the same tasks, quantum and enterprise systems each have a specific role to play.” Perhaps the most striking aspect of this pairing is how invisible it will be. Unlike past eras of computing, in which teams of on-site engineers and technicians were needed to coax results from the machine, delivering quantum through the cloud means shielding the complexity from users. “If we do this right,” Pizzolato said, “it will be a frictionless workflow where you call on quantum when you need it.” The same is true of AI, in which the brute force compute needed to train and deploy large language models is masked by deceptively simple prompts. “The last time we had a new technology like this,” Pizzolato added, “we didn’t have all of this infrastructure already in place.”

“VELOCITY, ELASTICITY, AND FLEXIBILITY” Companies that do it wrong will create “Frankenclouds,” an inefficient patchwork of systems that muddle tasks and processes rather than streamline them. “Hybrid cloud is about bringing together data and resources in a coherent way, one that’s integrated consistently with your existing systems,” Hunter explained. Without that connective tissue in place, quantum customers risk losing sight of their overall costs and business goals. “Whenever you’re exploring new kinds of computing,” she added, “it still comes back to your IT health and profitability.” So, how do you know if quantum-as-a-service is right for you? For pharmaceuticals firms facing increasingly steeper costs and longer lead time in drug discovery-and-approval, quantum-powered protein-folding algorithms are a no-brainer. “They feel a pressing need to move faster, expand their efforts quickly on demand, and pay on a consumption basis only for what they need,” Hunter said. “Velocity, elasticity, and flexibility—that’s what it’s all about.”