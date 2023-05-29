How to get over the gut punch of getting fired

BY Tracy Brower6 minute read

Losing a job can be devastating—causing you to feel unsure, unmoored, and even ashamed. But it’s possible to rethink your job loss and maintain your self-esteem. It is even possible to use the opportunity to reset and regroup for a terrific future.

If you have ever been let go, you are not alone. In fact, 40% of people will lose a job at least once, and 23% of people will lose a job three or more times, according to data from Intoo and the Harris Poll. In addition, 73% of people experience anxiety as a result of being laid off, fired, or furloughed. Psychologically, getting fired can even be traumatic. So, if you’re struggling, know that your experience is valid. Remind yourself that while your career is one aspect of who you are, you are not your job. In addition to your work, you have important roles to play with your friends, family, and also with your community. Besides, you can express your skills and talents in other jobs—not just the one you lost. The job market is strong, and despite high-profile layoffs, hiring trends remain positive. Among those who were laid off, more than 70% found a job within three months, according to a poll by Revelio Labs. In addition, 85% of companies reported they are still hiring people in short time frames (less than four weeks, on average), based on data from Jobvite.

The state of the job market should give you cause for some optimism. Plus, there are steps you can take to get over the gut punch of getting fired. Here are a few: Grieve your loss(es) Even if you maintain positive thinking, losing a job is still hard. This is because of the job loss itself, but also because of additional losses that result from it, which can include your loss of community, structure, or health insurance. You can enhance your mental health by reflecting on what you’re going through and giving yourself permission to grieve: You may feel an erosion of identity or esteem because it’s common to have a sense of self and a feeling of value based on what you do for a living. You may also feel a decline in your security or quality of life as you recalibrate your finances and anticipate how you’ll pay the rent or enjoy dinner out until you’ve found your next role. You may feel deprived of your work friendships. And you may feel a loss of control or even miss the routine that gets you out of the house and adds structure to your day.

All of these aspects of loss can magnify your sadness, anger, or betrayal. Give yourself time to feel the emotions and validate the challenge you’re facing. Maintain perspective and reassess In addition to validating your experience, another way you can effectively get over losing a job is to maintain perspective. Focus on the big picture and look ahead 5 to 10 years, knowing this will be a moment of difficulty, but that you have a bright future with more to come in your career and your life. Reframe your job loss from an ending to a beginning—an opportunity to rethink your values, your priorities, your goals, and how you want to spend your time. Dig into the reasons for your job loss and the lessons it can teach you.

If you were part of a layoff related entirely to cost-cutting, you may decide you love your career, you’re good at it, and you want to maintain your direction. On the other hand, if you were let go because you weren’t performing well, you can be honest with yourself. Use this period to decide what might engage you more. Figure out if perhaps you need training so you can perform better the next time. If you were let go because of a lack of fit with the culture, you can reflect deeply so you get better alignment the next time. Identify your values so you can find a company that has leaders and organizational character, which are a match for you. Determine what kind of contribution you want to make not only to your work, but also to your community, so you can find an organization that makes a social impact that fits with your views. Use your job loss to learn about yourself and tap into the feedback that arises from it. Remind yourself of your strengths and gifts and know you can find a great role that puts them to use as you go forward. The job you had is one job among millions of jobs, so understand that you have options, alternatives, and new paths you’ll be able to take.

Shore up support Another important strategy for getting over getting fired is to gather your people around you. You’ll want the right band of friends and supporters to recover and move forward. Spend time with your safe-haven friends. These should be your closest relationships—people who will prop you up, reassure you, share your sadness, share your anger, and be on your side no matter what. You should also connect with the friends who challenge you. Get together with the people who will help you think about the future and brainstorm where you can go next. These are the people who can give you constructive criticism and push you to think hard about your strengths, your areas for improvement, and how you can strive for something better or new.

Reach out to your network. Connect (or reconnect) with your professional contacts. Send messages to those you haven’t seen in a while and let them know about your status and request their support. Check out which of your closer connections can introduce you to second- or third-level contacts so you have greater access and visibility to opportunities. Invest time in your people. This investment will not only provide support, but can also help you build relationships—which are fundamental to your mental health, no matter what’s going on in your life. Take action You can also get through losing a job successfully by taking action. When you pull together a strategy and plan for your next steps, you can take steps toward finding your next great job and also help your state of mind. Taking action gives you back a feeling of control and helps you feel empowered. Even small efforts can help you take ownership for your future.