BY The Only Black Guy in the Office4 minute read

‘The Only Black Guy in the Office’ is copublished with LEVELman.com.

Today marks three years since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. At the time, for myself and many other Black people in America, Floyd’s death was a sad, unfortunate story we had all heard before. It stung, but highlighted a reality that, respectfully, I was all too familiar with. It was a weird time for all of us. COVID-19 lockdowns and remote work were starting to feel permanent, as were weekly Club Quarantine sets on Instagram and that weird stretch when people got really passionate about baking bread. Aside from barbershop closures, I was adjusting nicely to the new normal by hiking, becoming a plant dad, and indulging in guilt-free weekday afternoon naps. Self care had become a priority. But that was all sent into a tailspin once George Floyd became the latest hashtag, reminding me that I’d been living through a pandemic my whole life—racism—and that didn’t pause with the start of another. To my colleagues, as was the case for so many other non-Black Americans, Floyd’s death hit differently—and they were not shy about offering me condolences as awkwardly as possible.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I appreciated the efforts, sure. But I couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow at how incredulous my (white) coworkers seemed about racial profiling and police brutality. I remember one Zoom meeting where a red-faced guy from another department sputtered through a rant about questioning his patriotism for the first time. I went camera-off for that call. Then there were the Slack DMs. Some offered a variation of “hope you’re well” (I wasn’t). One person dropped merely a yellow heart with no further commentary. I got a Venmo payment for $7, too, so there’s that. My manager and manager’s manager and manager’s manager’s manager all put time on my calendar within that first week following the tragedy. They claimed they just wanted to touch base and see how I was feeling. But within the first five minutes, it was clear they wanted to make sure I was happy, because as a reaction to Floyd’s death, so many employers suddenly felt they had to pacify their Black employees. How my higher-ups had planned to do that, I wasn’t exactly sure. In some of those calls, my well-meaning colleagues wanted to discuss how our company could hire and retain more talent with experiences (and skin tones) that matched mine. They had ideas and plans. They wrote an open letter about doing better and posted it on the company’s Instagram page—scroll back far enough and it’s still there (right next to the Blackout Tuesday square). But the urgency felt knee-jerk in a way that made me question just how long-lasting and sustainable these initiatives would be. Time proved my skepticism to be shrewd.