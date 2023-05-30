Shortform helps you save time with 15-minute book summaries

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Shortform gives you concise summaries of books you haven’t yet had time to read. In 15 minutes you can glean a book’s main ideas, then decide whether to read it in full. I like using it to review books I’ve read and forgotten about. Shortform covers 30-plus genres but specializes in business, tech, and self-improvement. I appreciate its thorough, smart summaries that weave in ideas from related books. Competitors summarize many more books, though, with more visually engaging apps.

Read on for Shortform’s strengths and limitations, and a few notable alternatives.

Smart summaries

Thankfully, the write-ups aren’t automated. Shortform hires intelligent humans to read and reflect on these books. The summaries are well written and detailed. Each opens with a one-minute overview. Then you can dig deeper into whatever books you’re curious about. If you’re building a nonfiction reading list, this is a good starting point.