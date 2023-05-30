Fast company logo
Shortform covers 30-plus genres but specializes in business, tech, and self-improvement.

Shortform helps you save time with 15-minute book summaries

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Shortform gives you concise summaries of books you haven’t yet had time to read. In 15 minutes you can glean a book’s main ideas, then decide whether to read it in full. I like using it to review books I’ve read and forgotten about. Shortform covers 30-plus genres but specializes in business, tech, and self-improvement. I appreciate its thorough, smart summaries that weave in ideas from related books. Competitors summarize many more books, though, with more visually engaging apps.

Read on for Shortform’s strengths and limitations, and a few notable alternatives.

Smart summaries

Thankfully, the write-ups aren’t automated. Shortform hires intelligent humans to read and reflect on these books. The summaries are well written and detailed. Each opens with a one-minute overview. Then you can dig deeper into whatever books you’re curious about. If you’re building a nonfiction reading list, this is a good starting point.

See how books relate and differ

One of the things I appreciate most about Shortform is how its summaries tie together related books. 

An example: I recently clicked on the summary of Chip and Dan Heath’s Decisive, which I had read several years ago. I wanted a reminder about the key ideas. I appreciated how the summary referenced other books on decision-making, from The Art of Choosing and The Paradox of Choice to Thinking in Bets and Thinking Fast and Slow. Other services focus less on showing how a book fits into the broader field of thinking. Some do better, though, at squeezing a book’s primary points onto a series of well-illustrated swipeable screens.

Short activities to apply books’ ideas

You can answer short questions that Shortform supplies within its summaries to apply ideas to your own life. In the Decisive summary, for example, I was prompted to consider an upcoming decision and to analyze various considerations through the lens of the book’s frameworks. As a teacher, I appreciate this extra step to help me retain information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY's Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter.

