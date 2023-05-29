Get ready for the song of the summer (sped-up version)

Whatever this year’s song of the summer is, it’s very likely to come with an addendum: “Sped-up version.”
Early last week, a new entrant to the music world—K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty—broke a Billboard record. Propelled by the single “Cupid” and its accompanying English and instrumental versions, the group marked nine weeks on the Hot 100 chart, making it the K-pop girl group with the longest Hot 100 streak, eclipsing the record previously held by Blackpink.
Having three official versions of the song helped, but the spark that ignited the song’s Billboard rise is an increasingly common one: a sped-up remix that caught fire on TikTok.
Shortly after Fifty Fifty released “Cupid” as a single in late February, a TikToker dropped a fan-made, sped-up version on the app, with the group’s four members sounding slightly like chipmunks as they sing about feeling lonely and crying in their rooms. It took off, and has now been featured in more than 7.7 million videos. The group’s label apparently then gave the English-language edition of the song an official sped-up version (at 144 beats per minute), which has since been used in some 4 million TikTok videos. By contrast, the official regular-speed English version of the song has appeared in 2.1 million videos.
“It’s easy to connect the sped-up song trend to the pace of TikTok and digital existence generally,” says Tatiana Cirisano, a senior music industry analyst at Midia Research, a U.K. based firm that covers the entertainment industry. “When you’re making content for these platforms—and especially TikTok—you’re really trying to capture people’s attention as quickly as possible. There’s something about the sound of sped-up music that fits the energy of TikTok.”
This isn’t the first time a sped-up version has helped push a song onto the charts: Lady Gaga’s 12-year-old “Bloody Mary” charted globally this winter after a sped-up variation became the soundtrack to a TikTok dance trend inspired by the Netflix series Wednesday. But increasingly, the music industry itself is cashing in on the virality of sped-up remixes to propel artists to the next level. For Fifty Fifty’s music label, the independent Attrakt, having multiple versions of “Cupid”—including the TikTok-friendly sped-up one—was vital in helping the group stand out in a K-pop industry that’s dominated by powerhouse companies, like BTS’s Hybe.
Steve Lacy, whose single “Bad Habit” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last fall, has said that a sped-up version from his label helped the single jump from second place—even though, as he told The Guardian, his initial reaction was, “Ew, that sounds fucking gross.” Similarly Sza’s “Kill Bill” was released as a single in January with four versions, including sped-up, vocals-only, and instrumental variations. Last week, Lana Del Rey rolled out a previously unreleased song, “Say Yes To Heaven,” as a single that includes a sped-up edition.