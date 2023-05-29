Get ready for the song of the summer (sped-up version)

Whatever this year’s song of the summer is, it’s very likely to come with an addendum: “Sped-up version.”

Early last week, a new entrant to the music world—K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty—broke a Billboard record. Propelled by the single “Cupid” and its accompanying English and instrumental versions, the group marked nine weeks on the Hot 100 chart, making it the K-pop girl group with the longest Hot 100 streak, eclipsing the record previously held by Blackpink.

Having three official versions of the song helped, but the spark that ignited the song’s Billboard rise is an increasingly common one: a sped-up remix that caught fire on TikTok.

Shortly after Fifty Fifty released “Cupid” as a single in late February, a TikToker dropped a fan-made, sped-up version on the app, with the group’s four members sounding slightly like chipmunks as they sing about feeling lonely and crying in their rooms. It took off, and has now been featured in more than 7.7 million videos. The group’s label apparently then gave the English-language edition of the song an official sped-up version (at 144 beats per minute), which has since been used in some 4 million TikTok videos. By contrast, the official regular-speed English version of the song has appeared in 2.1 million videos.