Every brand needs a metaverse strategy. Here’s why.

Super Bowl halftime shows are known for innovative stage sets and dynamic performances by blockbuster artists. But before this year’s game, there had never been a concert like the one held by Saweetie, a rapper who made it big over the past few years on the strength of hits such as “Tap In” and “Best Friend.” That’s because Saweetie’s Super Bowl gig happened in the metaverse, on the virtual game platform Roblox.

The event took place in Rhythm City (now Harmony Hills), a first-of-its-kind music-themed social roleplay experience built by Warner Music Group and metaverse gaming development and publishing group Gamefam. Fans danced with Saweetie onstage (virtually) as her motion-captured avatar performed for an audience of millions. The concert was presented by global financial technology platform Intuit, which also partnered with Gamefam to launch Super NFL Tycoon, a metaverse “experience” that puts users in charge of an NFL team, learning important financial skills along the way. Intuit’s entrance into the metaverse earned the company more than 400 million brand engagements in just two weeks and more than doubled brand awareness among the target audience. The Intuit partnership was the latest in a long line of global brands—including Netflix, Paramount, Hasbro, Skechers, Monster Jam, and many others—that have enlisted Gamefam to expand their audience through the development of new metaverse gaming experiences. It exemplifies the forward thinking that landed Gamefam a spot on Fast Company’s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies. THEY’VE GOT GAME Gamefam was the first professional Roblox game developer and publisher, and it remains the biggest. Every day around the world, Gamefam titles are played by more than 12 million players. The company is also a leading developer on Fortnite and Minecraft, and it’s responsible for Sonic Speed Simulator, the top branded Roblox game of all-time. In only four months, the game featuring Sega’s iconic blue hedgehog attracted more than 500 million visits.

“We understand how to create high-quality digital experiences that will engage, retain, and delight audiences,” says Joe Ferencz, Gamefam’s founder and CEO. “We are global brand strategists; we are media planners; but first and foremost, we are game creators who are passionate about making games.” Ferencz himself has a background in brand management and game design, as do many of Gamefam’s other executives, and the company prides itself on providing career opportunities to the next generation of game developers. Through its Creators Program, Gamefam offers a substantial financial incentive to employees who spend a portion of their time developing new games and connects these developers to teams who help bring their games to market. The program is responsible for some of the company’s most popular games, including Gym Tycoon and Slashing Simulator. A METAVERSE LEADER As Ferencz puts it, this deep-rooted passion for metaverse gaming distinguishes Gamefam from its competitors and positions the company as a leader in connecting the fast-growing metaverse gaming communities with well-known brands. “Every brand needs a metaverse strategy, as far as we’re concerned, and whether that be on Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, or a mix of platforms depends on the brand and its goals,” he says.

